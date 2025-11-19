FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

'His participation....': BCCI provides key fitness update on Shubman Gill ahead of 2nd Test vs South Africa

Gill’s injury came late on Day 2 at Eden Gardens when, moments after slog-sweeping Simon Harmer for four, he showed a whiplash-like reaction and clutched his neck. Unable to turn his head, he faced only three balls before retiring hurt and was taken to a hospital with a cervical collar.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 03:13 PM IST

'His participation....': BCCI provides key fitness update on Shubman Gill ahead of 2nd Test vs South Africa
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a significant update regarding Indian captain Shubman Gill, who was unable to participate in the first Test against South Africa due to a neck spasm. Although Gill was included in the playing XI, he had to retire hurt during the first innings and did not return for the remainder of the match, which ended in a 30-run loss for India.

Concerns have arisen about Gill's fitness for the second Test, with several reports indicating that his chances of playing are slim. Nevertheless, the latest update from the BCCI has provided some reassurance. The board announced that Gill will accompany the Indian team to Guwahati on November 19, stating that he will be under the care of the medical team, and a decision regarding his availability for the second Test will be made based on his condition.

"Team India captain Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury on Day 2 of the Kolkata Test against South Africa and was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of the day's play. He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. Shubman has been responding well to the medical treatment provided and will travel to Guwahati with the team on 19th November, 2025. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team and a decision on his participation in the 2nd Test will be taken accordingly," read a statement by the BCCI.

In light of Gill's injury, India has brought Nitish Reddy back into the squad for the second Test. However, this does not necessarily indicate that he will replace Gill in the lineup. Should Reddy make it into the playing XI, it is likely that he would take the place of Kuldeep Yadav, while Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal are expected to be the main contenders to step in for the Indian captain in Guwahati.

India is likely to exercise caution regarding Gill's participation in the second Test, given his significant workload. After serving as the new T20I vice-captain during the Asia Cup, Gill played two home Tests against the West Indies before leading the Indian team in an ODI series in Australia. He then took part in all five T20Is in Australia and quickly traveled to Kolkata to join the Test squad for the series opener. Concerns have already been voiced about his workload and whether the captain is being overextended as a player participating in all formats.

Also read| Why Sanju Samson left Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026? Franchise owner makes big revelation

