Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan is confident that Virat Kohli will have a stellar series against Australia. Despite his recent struggles in Test matches, with only three centuries in the past five years and a disappointing performance in the series against New Zealand where he scored just 93 runs in three Tests, Pathan believes that Kohli is poised for success in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Pathan outlined several reasons for his optimism, citing the favorable conditions in Australia that will suit Kohli's playing style. Additionally, Pathan emphasized that the challenge of facing Australia in their home territory will bring out the best in Kohli, motivating him to deliver exceptional performances on the field.

“Why I believe Virat Kohli will excel in Australia: He thrives against pace. Despite his recent dip in Test form, his numbers against pace remain exceptional. Australia’s fast and bouncy pitches will play to his strengths. Kohli feeds off energy and big challenges. The Aussies will come hard at him, and there’s no bigger Test challenge than playing Australia in their backyard. This is when Kohli’s competitive spirit truly shines,” Pathan wrote on X.

Virat Kohli boasts an impressive track record in Australia, having participated in 13 Tests in the country and amassing a total of 1352 runs at an average of 54.08, which includes six centuries.

The upcoming first Test will place a significant amount of pressure on Kohli, especially with the absence of captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Rohit is currently on paternity leave, while Gill is sidelined due to injury.

Furthermore, the ongoing series holds immense importance for India in the context of World Test Championship (WTC) qualification. Following a defeat to New Zealand, India's position in the standings is now at risk. To secure a spot in the final, India must achieve a daunting task of winning the series 4-0, without relying on external results. A loss would mean that the team would have to depend on outcomes from other teams to secure their third consecutive WTC final appearance.

