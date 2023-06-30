'His eyes seemed like he was possessed..': R Ashwin on Virat Kohli's match winning knock vs Pakistan in T20 WC

Virat Kohli (File Photo)

The schedule for the ODI World Cup was recently announced, and the highly anticipated match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is once again stealing the spotlight. Set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15, this clash promises to be a thrilling spectacle. It's worth noting that these two teams faced off during the T20 World Cup last year in Australia, where India emerged victorious at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, thanks to an outstanding performance by Virat Kohli.

As the focus shifts to the upcoming blockbuster clash in Ahmedabad, Ravichandran Ashwin reminisces about a memorable mid-pitch conversation he had with Kohli during the win over Pakistan last year.

In that crucial moment, Ashwin stepped onto the pitch with just two runs needed off one ball. With nerves of steel, he struck the winning run, securing a historic victory for India.

"When I walked at the MCG, I realised the enormity of what I was getting into. I haven't witnessed such an atmosphere and crowd ever. When I looked at Virat Kohli, his eyes seemed like he was possessed and he is on a different planet," Ashwin said in a video uploaded by ICC.

Speaking of the match, Pakistan managed to recover from a shaky start and ultimately posted a challenging score of 159/8 on the scoreboard.

In response, India found themselves in a dire situation at 31/4 initially, but it was Kohli who single-handedly turned the game in India's favor. With an outstanding display of skill, he smashed an unbeaten 82 runs off just 53 balls.

All eyes will once again be on Kohli as India and Pakistan prepare to face off at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 15. The highly anticipated match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, adding to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the event.

A total of eight teams have qualified for this 46-day tournament through the Cricket World Cup Super League. The remaining two spots will be determined by the finalists of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, which is currently being held in Zimbabwe.

