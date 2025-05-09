After selectors decided to appoint a new captain for the England tour, Rohit Sharma announced on social media that he is stepping down from test cricket.

Over a month before the commencement of the five-match Test series against England, Rohit Sharma decided to retire from the format. Just moments before this announcement, a report surfaced indicating that Rohit would not be captaining the team in England. He will now solely focus on the ODI format and is slated to lead the Men in Blue until the 2027 World Cup.

Rohit's retirement quickly became a trending topic on social media, with fans praising the Indian legend for his contributions to red-ball cricket. However, former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar brought attention to Rohit's struggles in Test cricket in a post on X, suggesting that his days as a Test opener may be behind him.

"164 in his last 15 innings. Out of which 10 were at home v Bangladesh & NZ. Average 10.9. With his current fitness levels…Rohit Sharma’s days as Test opener were over. So," Sanjay wrote on X.

Rohit's subpar performance with the bat led to his exclusion from the playing XI for the fifth Test against Australia. He had only scored 31 runs in three games during the series Down Under. Despite this setback, Rohit made it clear that he had no intentions of retiring from Test cricket and would remain committed to leading Team India.

Throughout his Test career, Rohit amassed an impressive total of 4301 runs in 67 matches. As captain, he guided India to victory in 12 out of 24 Tests. Under his leadership, India even reached the final of the 2023 World Test Championship.

