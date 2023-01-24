Search icon


'His comeback is very important..': SKY, Kuldeep Yadav offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple for Pant's recovery

Pant, who recently underwent a knee ligament surgery, was involved in an accident on December 30 on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Team India players paid a visit to the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain prior to the third ODI against New Zealand. Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar were among the members of the Indian contingent who offered their prayers to Mahakal for Rishabh Pant's speedy recovery. 

Pant, who recently underwent a knee ligament surgery, was involved in an accident on December 30 on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, resulting in several serious injuries. Since then, he has been in the hospital and is expected to be out of action for the next 4-6 months.

According to a BCCI source, Pant will require counseling sessions in addition to physical rehabilitation. As a result, he is ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the 2023 edition of the IPL, and faces a race against time to be fit for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in October-November.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Surya expressed his hope for a speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant, noting that his return is of paramount importance to the Indian team. "We are fervently praying for Pant's quick recovery, as his comeback is essential for us.We have already won the series against New Zealand and are eagerly anticipating the final match," Suryakumar Yadav told ANI. 

The players participated in the early morning Bhasma Aarti, donning traditional attire. They reverently bowed their heads in prayer, taking in the spiritual atmosphere of the ceremony. 

The Indian team has sealed the three-match series in spectacular fashion, with a game in hand, after a sensational performance in the second ODI in Raipur. The Indian bowlers ran rampant, reducing New Zealand to 15/5 at one point, before eventually bowling them out for a meager 108. The batters, led by skipper Rohit Sharma's half-century, then chased it down with relative ease.

