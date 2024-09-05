'Hire Babar Azam as your PR': Netizens troll Ex-PAK skipper for wishing India on T20 World Cup win after 2 months

Dar's well wishes come more than two months after India emerged victorious in the final match of the tournament held in Barbados.

Former captain of the Pakistan women's cricket team, Nida Dar, extended her congratulations to India for their victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Wednesday, September 4. Dar's well wishes come more than two months after India emerged victorious in the final match of the tournament held in Barbados.

In addition to congratulating India, Dar also conveyed a special message to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their significant contributions to the world of cricket.

It is worth noting that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from the T20I format following India's title win. Unfortunately, Nida faced heavy criticism and subsequently deleted her tweet.

"Congrats to India on winning the @T20WorldCup 2024! A special shoutout to @ImRo45 @imVkohli for their immense contributions to world cricket. Your leadership, skill, and dedication have inspired millions around the world. Happy retirement, legends! " Nida Dar posted on X (formerly Twitter).

It was quite unexpected to come across the congratulatory message from the former Pakistan women's captain, especially considering it was posted over two months after India's victory in Barbados. Consequently, she faced backlash from fans on social media.

Fire your present PR and hire babar azam in his place...it's his specialization. — Johns (@JohnyBravo183) September 4, 2024

Bruh it’s been more than 2 months. You sleeping or what? — AGirlHasNoName (@ChampsElysses17) September 4, 2024

That's not her fault. The Internet in Pakistan is slower than Internet Explorer these days. Don't mind her. — Release Imran Khan (@hinasafi) September 4, 2024

This is how far Nida Dar was from Earth when she originally sent that tweet. 6 Billion kilometers away. It took over 2 months for her tweet to reach



Nida Dar's POV. A photo of our planet Earth taken by Nida Dar from about 6 billion km away. pic.twitter.com/zDtIHQVcmF — Levi Nagawkar (@Levi_Nagawkar) September 5, 2024

Nida Dar was recently relieved of her duties as the captain of the Pakistan women's cricket team following their loss in the semi-finals of the Women's Asia Cup 2024.

In her place, the talented young all-rounder Fatima Sana has been appointed as the new captain of the Pakistan women's team. She will lead the team in the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in the UAE in October.

India emerged victorious in the T20 World Cup 2024, defeating South Africa in a thrilling final by a margin of 7 runs. This win marked the end of India's 11-year drought for an ICC title, making it a significant achievement for the Men in Blue. They also made history by becoming the first team to win a T20 World Cup title without losing a single match in the tournament.

Following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their retirement from the T20I format. As the top two highest run-getters in the format, their contributions to Indian cricket have been immense. Suryakumar Yadav has been named as the successor to Rohit Sharma as the T20I captain of the Indian cricket team.

