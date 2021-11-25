Headlines

'Hindustan mein toh fog chal raha hai': Wasim Jaffer's hilarious reaction to smog on first morning of Kanpur Test

The visibility on the first morning of the first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur was affected because of smog.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 25, 2021, 11:02 AM IST

Test cricket was back in India after a long gap of eight months, however, given the winters and being in North India, the first thing everyone noticed was the smog. Stand-in skipper for India, Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and chose to bat first against New Zealand on Thursday.

Indian openers Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill got through the first half an hour but the viewers were distracted by the smog as the visibility on camera was affected. The AQI in Kanpur was around 350 as the pollution has been high in the Northern parts of the country.

The smog gave a reason for former India cricketer, Wasim Jaffer to come up with a hilarious meme saying, "Dhuaan dhuaan that voh samaa." The fans too reacted in the same vein as they suggested that it seemed like the match was being telecasted in 144p and not the high HD quality.

Here are some of the reactions:

