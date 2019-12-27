'Hindu born in Pakistan is entitled to represent his country': Shoaib Akhtar on Danish Kaneria being mistreated

In a recent interview former Pakistan pacer, Shoaib Akhtar made some shocking revelation related to cricketer Danish Kaneria.

During the chat show, the fast-bowler claimed that Danish Kaneria was treated unfairly by his Pakistani teammates just because he was a Hindu.

Danish Kaneria was the only second Hindu player after Anil Dalpat to represent Pakistan in international cricket.

Shoaib Akhtar said that Kaneria's teammates even barred him from picking up food from the same table.

"Captain would raise eyebrows about him eating with us or taking the food from the same table. I told him that you could be the captain but your conduct is despicable. This guy (Kaneria) is chalking up so many wickets to win matches for us and you're treating him like this," Shoaib Akhtar spoke on a cricket show titled 'Game on Hai'.

Hindus even at good position like national cricket team are treated badly in Pakistan then think about the poor ones. Respect for @shoaib100mph for exposing Pakistan's Hindu hatred pic.twitter.com/IPUTngA0yO — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) December 26, 2019

Akhtar added that Danish Kaneria never got any credit for his performances.

"No one was giving Danish any credit for his exceptional performance. That was totally uncalled for. He won us the Test series against England (in 2005). He snared all the top-order batsmen," Akhtar said.

"I used to get livid when anyone was discriminated on the basis of region or religion. A Hindu born in Pakistan is entitled to represent his country. When that Hindu (Kaneria) won us the Test series against England (in 2005), I chided my team-mates for mistreating him," Akhtar added.

Among the list of bowlers, Danish Kaneria is fourth on the list with most Test wickets for Pakistan. He is behind fast bowlers Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Imran Khan.

After allegations of being involved in spot-fixing, Kaneria was given a lifetime ban by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

He was prevented from playing in matches under their jurisdiction. He then filed an appeal against the ban, but it was rejected in July 2013.