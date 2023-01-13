Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Ranji Trophy: Himachal Pradesh cricketer Sidharth Sharma passes away at 28

The pacer played thirteen matches for Himachal Pradesh, comprising of six first-class matches, six List A games, and a T20 match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 08:29 PM IST

Ranji Trophy: Himachal Pradesh cricketer Sidharth Sharma passes away at 28
Representational Image

Himachal Pradesh fast bowler Sidharth Sharma tragically passed away on Thursday, 12 January, while on tour with the team in Gujarat for a Ranji Trophy match. 

The sudden and unexpected loss of the talented cricketer has left the team and his family in shock and grief. Sidharth was a promising young player who had a bright future ahead of him, and his death has come as a devastating blow to the cricketing community. 

Sharma had fallen ill and was admitted to a hospital in Gujarat, the exact cause of his illness unknown. Following his untimely passing, Himachal Pradesh's newly-elected Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh, expressed his deep sorrow and condolences.

A tweet from CMO Himachal read "Chief Minister Shri @Sukhusukhvinder has expressed deep condolences on the demise of Sidharth Sharma, the star fast bowler of the state who was a member of the Vijay Hazare Trophy-winning cricket team of Himachal. The Chief Minister expresses his deep condolences to the bereaved family members."

The pacer played thirteen matches for Himachal Pradesh, comprising of six first-class matches, six List A games, and a T20 match. He made his first-class debut in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy on November 1st, 2017. Since then, Sharma has taken a total of twenty-five wickets in the Ranji Trophy, making a significant contribution to the team's success.

READ| 'The fight for our dreams began at 6': Sania Mirza pens emotional post prior to final Grand Slam before retirement

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 times Nysa Devgan shook fans with her sizzling hot photos
Kylian Mbappe birthday: Know Mbappe’s workout routine, abs workout, diet plan
Searching THESE topics on Google can land you in jail, legal soup
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
From Dhanashree Verma to Natasa Stankovic- These WAGS will be cheering for Team India in New Zealand
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 573 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.