Hilarious video of fielder trying to stop ball from touching the boundary goes viral, watch

Source: Twitter

Cricket is one of the most loved sports in India and that too by all age groups. Everyone who has ever lived in India must have a cricket memory with them, be it as a spectator or a player. This sport needs a lot of skill sets like strength, stamina, reflex and agility. In a team, some players prefer batting and some bowling. However, fielding is something you can’t run away from and it needs all the skill sets mentioned above because every player has to field throughout the match and if you are not good at it you receive a lot of criticism from other teammates.

A video posted on Twitter that went viral in no time is the ultimate proof. It's a video from a local match where a batsman tries to hit the ball over short fine leg and instead gets a thick edge and the ball bounces over the player at short third man and the chase begins. The fielder in the video seems to be unskilled and therefore faces a hard time grabbing the ball. He somehow takes hold of the ball but falls on his back in the process, near third man. But eventually, the cat-and-mouse chase ends and he manages to throw the ball but looks like it was not his day as the ball hits his own leg and goes past the boundary line.

The video was posted by a netizen who captioned it as “He tried so hard and got so far..But in the end, it doesn't even matter. #CricketTwitter

He tried so hard and got so far..

But in the end it doesn't even matter..#CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/UuscTsvwNE — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 12, 2023



The video was liked by a lot of people on the internet and many retweeted it as well. Many also re-lived their childhood memories and showed love for the game. It was indeed a funny video and put a smile on everyone's face who watched it. No matter how bad the guy in the video was as a fielder, we salute his 'never give up' spirit.