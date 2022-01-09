Hilarious! Bangladesh players gift 7 runs in 1 ball to New Zealand batsman - WATCH video

Bangladesh players unintentionally helped New Zealand's Will Young score seven runs in one ball in the second Test between the two nations, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

A comedy of errors saw Young getting a lifeline after his catch was dropped and later a mix-up between the Bangladesh fielders saw the batsman collect a massive seven runs in just a single delivery.

The incident took place on the last ball of the first over after lunch on Day 1. Bowler Ebadot Hossain got a healthy edge off Young, and the ball was flying to first slip, however, the fielder at second slip dived full-length to catch the ball, only to miss it, and he ended up diverting the ball towards fine leg boundary.

New Zealand batsman Tom Latham and Young ran three runs as the ball raced towards the boundary. The fielder there picked it up and hurled it towards wicketkeeper Nurul Hassan who instead tried to inflict a run-out, as he threw the ball towards non-strikers end, but it went past a couple of fielders, resulting in a boundary at the other end.

The video of this whole hilarious comedy of errors is now going viral on social media.

You can watch Bangladesh players gifting Will Young seven runs in 1 ball here:

Earlier on Sunday, the hosts got off to a flying start as they racked up 92 runs in the morning session. Bangladesh, who currently lead the series 1-0 had earlier won the toss and elected to field first. At stumps on Day 1, the Kiwis had amassed a total of 349/1, courtesy of skipper Tom Latham's unbeaten 186 off 278 deliveries.