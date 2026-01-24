Highs, heartbreaks and history: Team India's T20 World Cup journey from 2007 to 2024

From lifting the inaugural trophy in 2007 to enduring painful exits and finally reclaiming glory in 2024, Team India’s T20 World Cup journey has been filled with iconic moments, dramatic defeats and unforgettable performances. A complete look at India’s evolution in ICC T20 tournaments.

The T20 World Cup has been a wild ride for Indian cricket fans. Think back to 2007—nobody expected much. You had a bunch of fresh faces, a captain with a wild mane named MS Dhoni, and not a lot of hype. Then, out of nowhere, they lit up South Africa. That first bowl-out win against Pakistan? Pure chaos. And Yuvraj smashing six sixes in an over—unreal. By the time Joginder Sharma bowled that final ball in Johannesburg, India were champions. It didn’t just shock the world; it changed Indian cricket forever.

But good times don’t last forever. In 2009 and 2010, reality hit hard. England and the West Indies served up tricky pitches and India just couldn’t crack the code. No wins in the Super 8s either year. The team looked stuck, trying to blend aging stars with the new T20 madness, and it showed.

Fast forward to 2012 in Sri Lanka. India looked sharper, hungrier. They won four out of five games, including a dominant win over Pakistan. But the math turned cruel. A lower Net Run Rate booted them out, even though they seemed good enough to go all the way.

2014 stung even more. India cruised into the final in Bangladesh and, honestly, it felt like their year. Virat Kohli was unstoppable—he took home Player of the Tournament. But then, everything unravelled in the final against Sri Lanka. The batting faltered, and 130 just wasn’t enough. Sri Lanka chased it without breaking a sweat. So close, yet again.

Hosting the 2016 edition at home brought new hope. There were big moments—like that last-over miracle against Bangladesh, and Kohli’s flawless chase against Australia. But in the semi-final at Wankhede, West Indies’ big hitters took over. Lendl Simmons and Andre Russell silenced the Mumbai crowd, and just like that, India’s run ended.

Then came 2021—the low point. After COVID delays, India returned in Dubai, only to be crushed by Pakistan in their first-ever World Cup loss to their rivals. New Zealand piled on the misery. Out in the group stage, just like that. It spelled the end for the Shastri-Kohli era.

2022 brought a new captain—Rohit Sharma. Things looked brighter in Australia, and Kohli gave fans that unforgettable six against Pakistan at the MCG. But in the semi-final, England steamrolled India, chasing down 169 without losing a wicket. Ten wickets. That one hurt, and it pushed Indian cricket to rethink everything about its T20 approach.

And then, 2024. Seventeen years after their first title, India returned to the top—this time in Barbados, and this time without losing a single game. This campaign was all grit. In the final, South Africa needed 30 from 30 balls. It looked like the trophy was slipping away. But Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya flipped the script, and Suryakumar Yadav held on to a catch that’ll be replayed for years. India won by seven runs. And as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their T20I retirements, it really felt like a story coming full circle. Indian cricket had found its way back to glory.

