Highest first innings score to lose a test match: Which team holds the unwanted record?

In the 1st test match between Engand-Pakistan, Pakistan are well insite the winning line to chase a target of 343 runs in the 4th innings and if they get on to win against Englandnin this match, this will be the first time in Test cricket history where a team will end up losing a game after scoring 600+ runs in the first innings.

This unwanted record is presently held by Bangladesh where they scored 595 runs in the first innings against New Zealand. Mushfiqurur Rahim (159) plundered the New Zealand bowling attack to all parts of the Basin Reserve. In the process, Bangladesh reached their highest total and were on track to avoiding defeat in New Zealand in any format for the first time.

But, disaster struck after New Zealand responded with 539. The Tigers then lost four quick wickets on the fourth evening, and it didn’t get better from there as they were rolled for 160, similar to the 148 all-out in the famous Fatullah Test of 2006 against Australia.

New Zealand chased down the 217-run target in just 39.4 overs, with Kane Williamson notching 104* off just 90 balls.