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High-stakes gamble! Australia scrap traditional warm-ups before biggest India Test tour in 50 years

Australia have made a surprise call ahead of their highly anticipated Test tour of India, widely regarded as their biggest challenge in nearly 50 years. The decision has sparked debate as the visitors prepare for a blockbuster series on Indian soil.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 05:00 PM IST

High-stakes gamble! Australia scrap traditional warm-ups before biggest India Test tour in 50 years
Courtesy: AFP
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Australia will head to India in January 2027 for a five-Test series, marking the final leg of the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. This isn’t just any tour—it’s the first time in 50 years that Australia will play five Tests in India. So, the stakes are high. But instead of sticking with tradition, Australia’s taking a different approach—a method that’s worked for them recently on subcontinent tours.

They won’t play a single warm-up match in India. Instead, the team will focus on training in conditions that mirror what they expect during the series. Under head coach Andrew McDonald, they did something similar before their last two subcontinent tours. Ahead of the Sri Lanka series, they trained in Dubai. For the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2023, they prepared in Alur, near Bengaluru.

“We feel like we’ve got enough time to really settle into those conditions. No practice games—just making sure the location is right,” McDonald said to cricket.com.au.

“We have a few options. We trained in the UAE before, and last time we prepped in Bangalore. We’re still figuring out what works best and how to manage everyone,” he explained.

“At the end of the day, if you can have a dedicated training venue that lets you replicate match conditions, that’s the ideal setup. You look for somewhere that matches the climate and pitch as closely as possible. We’re confident we’ll find the right spot, but nothing’s locked in yet,” he added.

Australia’s plans for the squad are also up in the air. Before heading to India, they’ll face New Zealand in a one-off Test in early January. McDonald made it clear that the squad for New Zealand probably won’t be the same one that travels to India.

“We’ll see how everyone comes through the four Tests against New Zealand. We’re looking at a few different players who we think have the skills to succeed in India, so the squad will likely change,” he said.

“Some guys will need more preparation, and that’ll begin in Australia, especially with the Big Bash and other commitments on the calendar,” McDonald added.

After the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia will take on arch-rivals England in the Ashes, which is slated to be held in June 2027.

Also read| Rohit Sharma episode puts Ajit Agarkar under pressure; BCCI eyes VVS Laxman for top selection role: Report

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