Cricket

Cricket

'Here we go again': Chahal's social media post echoes excitement for ODI return

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was delighted after finding his place back in the Indian ODI squad for the tour of South Africa.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

Renowned leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has once again grabbed the spotlight as he makes a highly anticipated return to India's One-Day International (ODI) squad for the upcoming series against South Africa. Despite being sidelined from major tournaments, including the Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup 2023, Chahal's inclusion has generated excitement among cricket enthusiasts.

Chahal's journey back into the national team stands as a testament to his resilience and hard work. Overlooked for the T20I series against Australia and omitted from the World Cup squad, he persisted, showcasing his skills in domestic cricket. His impressive six-wicket haul in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Uttarakhand reaffirmed his undeniable talent and reminded national selectors of his capabilities.

Responding to his ODI squad inclusion, Chahal took to social media, expressing his readiness to represent India once more with a succinct yet powerful message: "Here we go AGAIN!" This brief but evocative Instagram post not only resonated with his followers but also conveyed the spinner's eagerness and determination to seize this opportunity.

Chahal's comeback gains added significance as it precedes the T20 World Cup in 2024, showcasing his intent to remain a contender for future selections. With 72 ODI matches and 121 wickets under his belt, his experience will be invaluable as India faces South Africa under KL Rahul's captaincy in the three-match ODI series from December 17 to 21, spanning Johannesburg, Gqeberha, and Paarl. Chahal will reunite with fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav, reviving the formidable spin duo known as 'KulCha.'

His social media post not only symbolizes a personal triumph but also captures the collective anticipation of cricket fans eager to witness Chahal's magic on the international stage once again. As Team India gears up for the South African challenge, Chahal's presence serves as a morale boost, offering hope for a successful tour

