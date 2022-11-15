Here's why Jos Buttler asked Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside during celebrations of T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup winners England

The social media has appreciated the gesture of the Jos Buttler-led England team, which waited for teammates Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside before uncorking the bubbly in celebration of the ICC T20 World Cup triumph over Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

READ: New Zealand announce squad for white-ball series against India, Martin Guptill-Trent Boult excluded

England clinched their second T20 World Cup title defeating Babar Azam’s Pakistan by five wickets with an over to spare at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, with all-rounder Ben Stokes scoring an unbeaten 49-ball 52 as they raced to the victory target of 138 in 19 overs.

Buttler and his teammates posed for the photographers with the trophy and the winners' medal around their necks. As the photo session was about to get over, the England captain reminded Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler about the champagne celebration that was to follow, respecting their faith.

This team



Checking Mo and Rashid are out the way before using champagne. pic.twitter.com/FxHF6OJX1w November 14, 2022

Following Buttler's gesture, the two cricketers left the stage and only rejoined their teammates after the champagne celebration was over.

Notably, Eoin Morgan had also come up with a similar gesture during England's celebrations after their 2019 World Cup triumph at Lord's, London.

READ: Amid divorce rumours Shoaib Malik shares a 'heartwarming' post for Sania Mirza on her birthday

Buttler was also joined by his children and wife during the celebrations at the MCG. On Monday, Buttler posed with the World Cup trophy at Brighton beach in Melbourne.