Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Here's why Jos Buttler asked Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside during celebrations of T20 World Cup

England captain reminded Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler about the champagne celebration that was to follow, respecting their faith.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 12:09 PM IST

Here's why Jos Buttler asked Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside during celebrations of T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup winners England

The social media has appreciated the gesture of the Jos Buttler-led England team, which waited for teammates Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid to step aside before uncorking the bubbly in celebration of the ICC T20 World Cup triumph over Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

READ: New Zealand announce squad for white-ball series against India, Martin Guptill-Trent Boult excluded

England clinched their second T20 World Cup title defeating Babar Azam’s Pakistan by five wickets with an over to spare at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, with all-rounder Ben Stokes scoring an unbeaten 49-ball 52 as they raced to the victory target of 138 in 19 overs.

Buttler and his teammates posed for the photographers with the trophy and the winners' medal around their necks. As the photo session was about to get over, the England captain reminded Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler about the champagne celebration that was to follow, respecting their faith.

Following Buttler's gesture, the two cricketers left the stage and only rejoined their teammates after the champagne celebration was over.

Notably, Eoin Morgan had also come up with a similar gesture during England's celebrations after their 2019 World Cup triumph at Lord's, London.

READ: Amid divorce rumours Shoaib Malik shares a 'heartwarming' post for Sania Mirza on her birthday

Buttler was also joined by his children and wife during the celebrations at the MCG. On Monday, Buttler posed with the World Cup trophy at Brighton beach in Melbourne.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Inside Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy's luxurious house featuring classy interiors
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Air purifiers from Philips, Xiaomi and others with up to 60% discount
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Nora Fatehi flaunts sexy curves in shimmery bodycon dress, photos go viral
Heart diseases: Check these 5 foods that help you control cholesterol
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Stone quarry in Mizoram collapses, 15 feared trapped
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.