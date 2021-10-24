ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Here's why India's new 'Billion Cheers Jersey' has only one star on it

Team India entered the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 with a kit, called the 'Billion Cheers Jersey'. While the Indian team is currently facing arch-rivals Pakistan, many noticed that the jersey had only one star on it.

Many questioned the change not knowing why and here is why the new shirt has only one star instead of the usual three stars.

The stars on the Indian cricket team's jerseys represent the country's World Cup wins over the years. As the Men in Blue had only won the inaugural tournament of the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the star on the jersey remains only one.

Similarly, when it comes to the ODI tournament, during the 2019 50-over World Cup, India's jersey had two stars, representing the 1983 and the 2011 World Cup wins.

As for the clash, Pakistan won the toss and sent Virat Kohli and Co to bat first. India lost three quick wickets in Rohit Sharma, who went for a duck, KL Rahul followed and later Suryakumar Yadav, who was looking settled, also departed.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant steadied the innings, but Pakistan got a breakthrough in the 12 over as they got the better of the wicketkeeper.