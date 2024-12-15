Isa Guha, an English sports television commentator, became embroiled in a major controversy after making a racially insensitive comment about Jasprit Bumrah during Day 2 of the third Test between India and Australia on Sunday.

Isa Guha, English sports television commentator, and former England cricketer, became embroiled in a major controversy after making a racially insensitive comment about Jasprit Bumrah during Day 2 of the third Test between India and Australia on Sunday. After the dismissals of Nathan McSweeney and Usman Khawaja, Australian pace legend Brett Lee praised Bumrah's bowling and shared his thoughts on the performance. "Bumrah, today: five overs, 2-4. So, that's the tone, and that's what you want from the ex-skipper," Lee said on FOX Cricket. In response, Guha referred to Bumrah as the "Most Valuable Primate," a remark that ignited a major controversy and drew widespread criticism from netizens.

"Well, he's the MVP, isn't he? Most valuable primate, Jasprit Bumrah," she said.

The incident quickly spread across social media, with many fans drawing comparisons to the infamous "Monkeygate" scandal of 2008, when Andrew Symonds accused Harbhajan Singh of calling him a "monkey."

While racking up centuries and a 241-stand in the third Test at the Gabba on Sunday, Australia's Travis Head and Steve Smith gave India a repeat of their nightmare in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

At The Oval in June last year, the pair combined for 285 runs in the first innings to set a platform for Australia's maiden WTC title, Head smashing 163 from 174 balls while Smith played the patient accumulator in his 268-ball knock of 121.

Head and Smith reprised their roles on Sunday, with the latter making 101 off 190 deliveries and Head racing to 152 at nearly a run a ball. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed them both after tea but not until the pair had batted through the entire middle session to undo India's positive start of three morning wickets.

With the series level at 1-1, Australia finished day two at well in front at 405 for seven after rain restricted them to 28 for no loss on day one. Victory at the Gabba would put Australia within one test win of sealing their place in the WTC final while taking India's hopes of reaching the decider out of their hands. Travis Head celebrated back-to-back hundreds, having smashed a match-winning 140 in the pink ball test in Adelaide, and posted his ninth test ton to continue his role as India's nemesis.

(With inputs from PTI)