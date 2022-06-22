Here's why England's ODI skipper Eoin Morgan Wasn't part of playing XI in the 3rd ODI against Netherlands

Eoin Morgan

England captain Eoin Morgan missed the third ODI against the Netherlands, which was played on Wednesday due to a groin niggle. The England team, who had already bagged the series after a comfortable second successive victory in the second ODI, rested skipper Eoin Morgan due to minor groin issues.

The southpaw has endured a miserable run-off late and could do with a little break from the action. With his longstanding history of back and knee injuries, the team management decided to take no chance against aggravating a minor issue.

England has brought in 31-year-old left-arm pacer David Payne to replace the injured Morgan. Payne made his debut for the national side after being around the white ball circuit for a while now.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler has taken over the captaincy duties for the game in the absence of the Irishman. Buttler, who has been in the form of his life, smashed a mind-boggling 162 off just 70 deliveries in the first ODI as England posted a world record 498 on the board after their 50 overs.

Since the last year or so, Eoin Morgan’s bat has been silent for much of the time. His last half-century in any format came a year ago against Sri Lanka. Even in the IPL 2021, where he captained Kolkata Knight Riders to the final of the tournament, Morgan failed to come good with the bat and hence was not retained by the franchise or picked by any other team in the IPL 2022 auction.

Morgan has endured a miserable lean patch in the past couple of years, and his confidence was done no good when the southpaw succumbed to two ducks in a row in the first two ODIs.