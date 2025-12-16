Here's why Cameron Green will get Rs 18 crore despite being sold for Rs 25.20 crore to KKR at IPL 2026 auction

Cameron Green shattered the overseas IPL auction record after Kolkata Knight Riders outbid Chennai Super Kings in a fierce bidding war. However, despite the historic Rs 25.2 crore bid, the Australian all-rounder will not receive the full amount due to IPL salary cap rules.

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, who was anticipated to be the star attraction in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction, certainly met expectations as he was acquired by the three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 25.20 crore on Tuesday. The 26-year-old entered the auction with a base price of INR 2 crore, ultimately securing 12 times that amount in a fierce bidding contest that erupted at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Although Green entered the auction as a batter, he clarified days prior that this was a clerical mistake by his manager. He also confirmed that he would indeed be participating as a bowler in the tournament.

After being sold for over INR 25 crore, Green became the most expensive player in IPL history, surpassing the previous record held by Mitchell Starc, who was acquired for INR 24.75 crore in the auction preceding the 2024 edition of the tournament. Overall, he ranks as the third most expensive player, following Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer.

Coincidentally, Green also attracted the highest number of bids for a player – 117, breaking the former record of 103 held by Shreyas Iyer.

The bidding for Green was kicked off by the Mumbai Indians, who entered the auction with a budget of just over INR 2 crore. The Rajasthan Royals quickly followed with their bid, and soon after, Kolkata Knight Riders made their move, asserting their presence.

KKR and the Royals engaged in a fierce bidding battle, with neither team showing signs of retreat. However, the Royals withdrew as soon as KKR placed a bid of INR 13.60 crore. It appeared that the three-time champions were set to secure the all-rounder; however, CSK interjected with a 'WAIT'.

From that point, the five-time champions, CSK and KKR, were locked in a bidding war, each team striving to outbid the other. Within minutes, the bid amount soared past the coveted INR 18 crore threshold. Ultimately, KKR secured the all-rounder for an astounding price of INR 25.20 crore.

Why will Green only receive INR 18 crore?

According to the official regulations set by the IPL governing council, Green will only be awarded INR 18 crore despite attracting a bid of INR crore. The organizers have already confirmed that international players will be capped at a maximum of INR 18 crore, regardless of whether the bid surpasses this specific figure.

This ceiling was established by the BCCI prior to last year's IPL auction and was also enforced during the mini-auction. The salary cap of INR 18 crore corresponds with the highest retention tier from the previous mega auction, ensuring a consistent maximum for overseas player salaries.

Any amount exceeding INR 18 crore will now be allocated to the BCCI’s player welfare fund. Nevertheless, the franchise must still pay the entire bid amount from its budget. It is important to note that this limitation is applicable solely to international players.

Also read| Cameron Green scripts history, becomes costliest overseas buy as KKR outbid CSK at IPL 2026 auction