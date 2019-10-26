Here's how MS Dhoni is preparing for his much-awaited comeback to cricket- Watch video

Former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is very much renowned for his lightning-quick reactions behind the stumps for his side and for his top athleticism in fielding.

Even after turning 38, the man from Ranchi is still up there as one of the quickest players in world cricketers.

Recently a video was posted by an MS Dhoni Fanclub which went viral over on Twitter amongst his supporters. In the video, 'Mahi' can be seen doing pullups in the gym as his road to full fitness looked well and truly underway.

The post read, "Secret behind those lightning fast stumpings and monstrous sixes revealed! @msdhoni giving us workout motivation!"

Dhoni will be training with the Jharkhand U-23s in his hometown to get back to full fitness.

Also read BCCI will select MS Dhoni only for his farewell series: Report

According to the New Indian Express reports on October 24, MS Dhoni is set to be in Jharkhand for the training camp starting from October 31 for the national one-day tournament.

With countless rumours surrounding Dhoni's future, him training to get back to full fitness could indicate that he continues playing. Allegedly, the 38-year-old was scheduled to train with the senior squad, but the Jharkhand side are leaving for Surat to take part in a T20 tournament.

Also read IND vs BAN: No Virat Kohli for T20Is as BCCI announces India squad for series against Bangladesh

"He spoke to a support staff of the senior Jharkhand team, but as they would be leaving for Surat to participate in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20s starting on November 8, he is likely to practice with under-23 boys at the stadium," a source close to developments said.

The Jharkhand U-23 side will kick start their training in Jaipur just a week before they take on Kerala on November 1.