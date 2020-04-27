Here's how Jofra Archer 'randomly' found his long-lost ICC World Cup-winning medal

Star England pacer Jofra Archer confirmed that he finally managed to find his 2019 World Cup winner's medal at the 'guest bedroom'.

During an interview with a media outlet, Archer had previously said that 'he went mad' while searching for his World Cup medal that went missing while moving flats.

However, the pacer took to social media and shared a photo of his World Cup medal along with Ashes medal.

"Randomly searching the guest bedroom and boom," he captioned the post.

HERE IS THE PIC:

Randomly searching the guest bedroom and boom pic.twitter.com/EPNC55tN37 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 26, 2020

Archer is an integral part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) side for the 13th season of IPL, which BCCI decided to suspend until further notice, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India.

The opening match of this year's IPL was supposed to be played between the most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought all sports activities to a halt and players are practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.