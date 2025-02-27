England suffered a first-round exit from the ICC Champions Trophy following defeats against Australia and Afghanistan.

England faced a disappointing exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy after losing to Afghanistan in a pivotal Group B match on Wednesday, February 23, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The rising Asian team triumphed in a nail-biting last-over finish, winning by eight runs and keeping their tournament hopes alive.

With back-to-back losses, including a five-wicket defeat to Australia, England's chances of making it to the semifinals have been severely impacted. As the tournament unfolds, only three teams—Afghanistan, Australia, and England—are still in the running for a spot in the knockout stages.

To secure a semi-final place, Afghanistan needs to beat Australia in their next match. A win would send them through to the semi-finals for the second consecutive ICC tournament, while a loss would mean elimination. If the match is washed out, Afghanistan's chances would be slim, relying on England to defeat South Africa by a considerable margin.

Australia, currently holding three points and a Net Run Rate of +0.475, must win against Afghanistan to progress. If they lose, they would need England to beat South Africa by a significant margin to qualify. In case of a washout, Australia would still make it to the semifinals.

South Africa, boasting an impressive Net Run Rate of +2.140 and also with three points, is in a strong position to qualify for the semi-finals. Even if they lose to England, they may still advance unless the defeat is by an unrealistic margin. The team led by Temba Bavuma is well-positioned to reach the knockout stages unless faced with a significant loss.

In Group A, India and New Zealand have both qualified for the group stage, with their next match set for Sunday, March 2nd.

