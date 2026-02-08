Here's how Gautam Gambhir praised Suryakumar Yadav's 'masterclass' performance against USA | WATCH

In a video shared by the BCCI on social media, Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir is seen praising the Indian skipper for his superb unbeaten innings against the USA at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Gautam Gambhir, Team India's head coach, was all praise for skipper Suryakumar Yadav for his outstanding performance in the clash against the USA on Saturday. The match was played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, which is also the home venue for SKY. The Men in Blue registered a hard-fought victory against the associate nation to begin the T20 World Cup campaign. In the game, Suryakumar scored an unbeaten 84 off just 49 balls while batting first, helping India post 161/9 in 20 overs. In the end, India won the game by 29 runs.

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its official social media handles, Gambhir is seen praising SKY for his superb innings, calling it a 'masterclass'. ''Guys, good result today. To start with, that was a masterclass. That was outstanding. I've seen in T20 cricket, especially under pressure, the situation we were in, I thought it was unbelievable,'' Gambhir said to the team inside dressing room.

Watch the clip:

Later in the video, Suryakumar also explained how he tackled the pressure situation and emerged victorious in the game. ''Very, very happy with the way things went, though it was a little bit of a scare and hiccup for the first game, but then it was a good eye-opener for me and all the boys and the support staff. It's part of the game, but we had to show character on the field, and I've played in similar situations before, so I knew that me staying there was very important for the side. I understand that it was a little difficult wicket to bat on. We've not played on such wickets before. But yeah, at the same time, we can't brush it under the carpet. We have to understand how we could have batted. We could have applied it a little better, but then at the end of the day, it's part of the game,'' the Indian skipper said in the video.

After the game with the USA, India is set to face Namibia on February 12 in New Delhi, followed by a high-voltage game against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 15 in Colombo. The last group stage match will be against the Netherlands on February 18.