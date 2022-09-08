Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

How many matches will Team India play before the beginning of ICC T20I World Cup 2022?

Team India will play two warmup games one each against Australia and New Zealand before the beginning of their ICC T20I World Cup campaign.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 04:34 PM IST

Rohit Sharma and his men already have a tight schedule ahead on their road to the ICC T20I World Cup 2022 and on Thursday, two more warmup games before the start of the prestigious tournament were added to India's jam-packed schedule.

The Men in Blue however are likely to have no complaints as they will like to shore up as many practice matches as possible to prepare best for the T20I World Cup in Australia.

On Thursday the full schedule of warmup matches for all 16 teams participating in the World Cup was announced.

READ| Wasim Jaffer has THIS to say about Team India's performance after they were knocked out from Asia Cup 2022

Rohit and Co will play two warmup matches against the reigning T20I champs and hosts Australia, as well as one against New Zealand.

That takes the total number of T20I matches that India will play before the World Cup to nine games, including the Asia Cup 2022 Super clash on Thursday against Afghanistan. 

After the end of the Asia Cup, the Men in Blue will face off against Australia at home, for a three-match T20I series, followed by three T20Is against South Africa at home again.

READ| IND vs AFG T20I: Dubai international stadium pitch, weather report for India vs Afghanistan match in Dubai

There will also be a three-match ODI series, following the T20I contest, after which Rohit and Co will directly play their two warmup games against Australia and New Zealand. 

Here's what India's T20I schedule looks like before the World Cup:

IND vs AFG on Sep 8th
IND vs AUS on Sep 20th
IND vs AUS on Sep 23rd
IND vs AUS on Sep 25th
IND vs SA on Sep 28th
IND vs SA on Oct 2nd
IND vs SA on Oct 4th
IND vs AUS on Oct 17th
IND vs NZ on Oct 19th

Both the warmup games of Team India will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels, as well as the live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. 

