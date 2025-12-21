FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Heated scenes in U-19 Asia Cup final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi fires back with shoe gesture after Pakistan star's angry send-off - Watch

Heated scenes unfolded during the IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup final when Vaibhav Suryavanshi pointed at his shoe in response to an angry send-off from a Pakistan player. The flashpoint moment added spice to the high-voltage final and quickly went viral among fans.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 04:31 PM IST

Heated scenes in U-19 Asia Cup final: Vaibhav Suryavanshi fires back with shoe gesture after Pakistan star's angry send-off - Watch
India's 14-year-old batting sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, faced a challenging match with the bat during the U19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. As India pursued a daunting target of 348, Suryavanshi started strong, scoring 24 runs off the first nine balls he faced. Unfortunately, he edged a short delivery from pacer Ali Raza to the wicketkeeper while attempting to play a shot away from his body. His dismissal left India struggling at 49/3 in a tense chase at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Raza gave Suryavanshi a fiery send-off as he made his way back to the dressing room. However, the young left-hander lost his composure and exchanged words with Raza and the Pakistan team. He was also seen gesturing while pointing at his shoe.

Earlier in the match, Sameer Minhas showcased his exceptional talent once again, scoring a magnificent century—his second of the tournament—as Pakistan posted a formidable 347 for 8.

Minhas, a key player for his team throughout the event, scored 172 runs off 113 balls, carrying the hopes of his side, which had previously lost to their rivals by 90 runs at the same venue.

Also read| Who is Sameer Minhas? Pakistan U-19 sensation torments India with record-breaking knock in Asia Cup 2025 final

Pakistan entered the final after a dominant eight-wicket victory over last year's champions, Bangladesh, and they did not allow India, who opted to bowl first, to find their rhythm.

Minhas, the younger sibling of Pakistan T20 player Arafat Minhas, who had played a crucial role with an unbeaten half-century in the semifinal, attacked every bowler but was particularly aggressive against new-ball bowlers Kishan Singh and Deepesh Devendran.

His innings, filled with 17 boundaries and nine sixes, saw him reach his century off just 71 balls with a four in the 29th over bowled by Devendran.

India entered the match aiming for their seventh U19 Asia Cup title, reflecting their strong history in this tournament. However, after losing their captain early and facing mounting scoreboard pressure, the "Boys in Blue" suddenly found themselves in a precarious position.

Also read| IND vs PAK, U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Ayush Mhatre involved in verbal spat with Pakistan players after dismissal - Watch

