'Heartbroken' Sheldon Jackson reacts after being left out of Team India squad for Sri Lanka tour

Saurashtra and Puducherry wicket-keeper batsman Sheldon Jackson has expressed his disappointment after being left out of Team India's squad for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka in July. BCCI announced a 20-player squad for three ODIs and three T20Is led by the opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan.

With most of the first-choice players in England, the BCCI chose the second-string side which saw five uncapped players named for the first time in the Indian side and pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named as Dhawan's deputy.

Jackson felt that he should have been picked in the side since many inexperienced but promising players were named in the squad after their performances in the IPL and domestic competitions. After the announcement, he posted a 'heart-breaking' emoji on Twitter.

Jackson is one of the most consistent players in the Ranji Trophy scoring over 750 runs in a season four times. But hasn't been picked even for India A matches and also been overlooked by Indian selectors as well.

“I’m 34. If I’m performing well, better than a 22-23-year-old, where is it written in the laws of the game that you’re not eligible to get picked for the national team? Who are those people judging you, and on ability are they judging you? By Ranji score? Fitness?” Jackson told Cricket Next.

“If you’re scoring 800-900 runs consistently for two-three seasons, it means you have to be fit. Or you won’t be able to sustain it. So how can you be judged? Many a time I hear that ‘he’s above 30’. Where is it written that you can’t be picked? And who are these people who are taking away your right from you?” he stated.

In 76 first-class games, Jackson has amassed 5634 runs,2096 runs in 60 List A games and 1240 runs in 59 T20s, including 27 centuries and 44 half-centuries.

The tour starts with the ODIs from July 13 followed by games on July 16 and July 18. Subsequently, the three T20Is will take place on July 21, July 23 and July 25. All the games of the series will take place in Colombo.