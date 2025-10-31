Heartbreak, redemption and glory: India's incredible road to Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for Delhi Metro passengers! Get real-time info about nearby stations, routes and fares on...

‘We are examining...’: MEA express hope after China grants licenses for rare earth mineral export to India

Tactical mastermind or favouritism at play? Gautam Gambhir's team selection raises eyebrows after MCG upset

ACC Q2 Results: Gautam Adani's company reports five-fold rise in net profit at Rs...

Who was Vijay Kumar Mahato? 27-year-old Indian man shot dead in Saudi Arabia

Veteran actor Dharmendra hospitalised in Mumbai; here's what his family said

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra hospitalised in Mumbai Hospital

UPSC to introduce this software for visually impaired candidates in exams, says it will conduct...

Bihar Elections 2025: Who was Dular Chand Yadav? Jan Suraaj supporter whose name once struck terror in Mokama, now shot dead

Shah Rukh Khan at 60: From Baazigar and Dil Se to Swades and Chak De India, 10 iconic roles that prove SRK is acting superstar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for Delhi Metro passengers! Get real-time info about nearby stations, routes and fares on...

Good news for Delhi Metro passengers! Get real-time info about nearby stations

‘We are examining...’: MEA express hope after China grants licenses for rare earth mineral export to India

‘We are examining...’: MEA express hope after China grants licenses for rare ear

Tactical mastermind or favouritism at play? Gautam Gambhir's team selection raises eyebrows after MCG upset

Tactical mastermind or favouritism at play? Gautam Gambhir's team selection rais

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Heartbreak, redemption and glory: India's incredible road to Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final

India’s journey to the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final has been nothing short of cinematic — from heartbreaks in the past to stunning comebacks. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur and powered by Jemimah Rodrigues’ heroics, Team India’s road to glory has captured every cricket fan’s heart.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 06:00 PM IST

Heartbreak, redemption and glory: India's incredible road to Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

India's path to the final of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 has unfolded as a compelling story of determination, culminating in a landmark victory against the formidable Australians. Following a challenging phase in the tournament that put the team's strength to the test, the Women in Blue surged back, showcasing the tenacity of future champions to secure their place in a third final.

Group stage turbulence

The tournament's early phase was a rollercoaster for the host nation. Starting strong with commanding victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the campaign hit a roadblock with consecutive, close losses to South Africa and then Australia. Despite a positive net run rate, the defeats highlighted frailties, especially with top-order consistency. The pressure mounted, echoing the heartbreaks of previous World Cups, and forcing the team to confront their own high expectations.

Return of the fighting spirit

With their semi-final hopes on the line, the team, led by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, rallied in their remaining group matches. Clutch performances became the norm, with key players stepping up in crucial moments to secure the wins needed for a place in the knockout stage. This phase was less about flash and more about a determined, professional approach to salvage their tournament, proving that their initial losses were merely a slip, not a sign of surrender.

The historic semi-final win

The path to the final meant facing the defending champions, Australia, a team on a staggering 15-match World Cup winning streak. Set a mammoth target of 339, a total that would be the highest successful chase in Women's ODI history, India’s innings began shakily. However, the true moment of redemption arrived through a phenomenal, unbroken partnership between captain Harmanpreet Kaur (89) and the Player of the Match, Jemimah Rodrigues.

Rodrigues, who had faced scrutiny and a period out of the squad earlier in the year, played the knock of her life, compiling a magnificent, unbeaten 127 off 134 balls. The pair’s record-breaking 167-run stand anchored the chase. Supported by quick-fire cameos from the lower order, the team successfully overhauled the daunting target with five wickets and nine balls to spare, ending the Australian juggernaut and securing a ticket to the final against South Africa.

One step from glory

The epic semi-final victory, a blend of brilliant batting and unyielding belief, was more than just a win; it was a watershed moment that defined the team's spirit. India now stands one match away from a maiden Women's ODI World Cup title, having overcome disappointment and triumphed over the sport's greatest power.

Also read| Women’s World Cup 2025: Full list of records broken as Jemimah Rodrigues, India create history vs Australia in semifinal

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for Delhi Metro passengers! Get real-time info about nearby stations, routes and fares on...
Good news for Delhi Metro passengers! Get real-time info about nearby stations
‘We are examining...’: MEA express hope after China grants licenses for rare earth mineral export to India
‘We are examining...’: MEA express hope after China grants licenses for rare ear
Tactical mastermind or favouritism at play? Gautam Gambhir's team selection raises eyebrows after MCG upset
Tactical mastermind or favouritism at play? Gautam Gambhir's team selection rais
ACC Q2 Results: Gautam Adani's company reports five-fold rise in net profit at Rs...
ACC Q2 Results: Gautam Adani's company reports five-fold rise in net profit at R
Who was Vijay Kumar Mahato? 27-year-old Indian man shot dead in Saudi Arabia
Who was Vijay Kumar Mahato? 27-year-old Indian man killed in Saudi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE