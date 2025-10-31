Heartbreak, redemption and glory: India's incredible road to Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final

India’s journey to the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final has been nothing short of cinematic — from heartbreaks in the past to stunning comebacks. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur and powered by Jemimah Rodrigues’ heroics, Team India’s road to glory has captured every cricket fan’s heart.

India's path to the final of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 has unfolded as a compelling story of determination, culminating in a landmark victory against the formidable Australians. Following a challenging phase in the tournament that put the team's strength to the test, the Women in Blue surged back, showcasing the tenacity of future champions to secure their place in a third final.

Group stage turbulence

The tournament's early phase was a rollercoaster for the host nation. Starting strong with commanding victories over Sri Lanka and Pakistan, the campaign hit a roadblock with consecutive, close losses to South Africa and then Australia. Despite a positive net run rate, the defeats highlighted frailties, especially with top-order consistency. The pressure mounted, echoing the heartbreaks of previous World Cups, and forcing the team to confront their own high expectations.

Return of the fighting spirit

With their semi-final hopes on the line, the team, led by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, rallied in their remaining group matches. Clutch performances became the norm, with key players stepping up in crucial moments to secure the wins needed for a place in the knockout stage. This phase was less about flash and more about a determined, professional approach to salvage their tournament, proving that their initial losses were merely a slip, not a sign of surrender.

The historic semi-final win

The path to the final meant facing the defending champions, Australia, a team on a staggering 15-match World Cup winning streak. Set a mammoth target of 339, a total that would be the highest successful chase in Women's ODI history, India’s innings began shakily. However, the true moment of redemption arrived through a phenomenal, unbroken partnership between captain Harmanpreet Kaur (89) and the Player of the Match, Jemimah Rodrigues.

Rodrigues, who had faced scrutiny and a period out of the squad earlier in the year, played the knock of her life, compiling a magnificent, unbeaten 127 off 134 balls. The pair’s record-breaking 167-run stand anchored the chase. Supported by quick-fire cameos from the lower order, the team successfully overhauled the daunting target with five wickets and nine balls to spare, ending the Australian juggernaut and securing a ticket to the final against South Africa.

One step from glory

The epic semi-final victory, a blend of brilliant batting and unyielding belief, was more than just a win; it was a watershed moment that defined the team's spirit. India now stands one match away from a maiden Women's ODI World Cup title, having overcome disappointment and triumphed over the sport's greatest power.

