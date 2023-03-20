Search icon
‘Heard this is Dhoni's last IPL...': CSK star’s stunning claim ahead of IPL 2023

“His leadership is something that is as good as his game. His fitness and mind-reading of the game make him a good leader. His skills on the ground are awesome. He is one of the main reasons that CSK is successful,” he added.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 09:32 AM IST

Source: Twitter

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back in action in the nets ahead of the 16th edition of IPL starting March 31. There is a huge excitement among his fans to see him on the cricket field after a year. But due to the speculation over his future engagement with the team there is a big question among the fans.

After right-arm pacer Deekap Chahar, now Dhoni’s former CSK teammate and opener Shane Watson came up with an update on this confusion, he said that the wicketkeeper-batsman looks fit in the ground, hence, he can easily play for three-four years. “I heard that this is the last IPL of MS Dhoni but I don't think so. MS Dhoni can continue to play for the next three to four years. He is still very fit and batting and wicket-keeping really well,” said Watson while talking to ANI.

The discussion started back in 2021 when the 41-year-old wicketkeeper batter said that he has always planned his cricket as his last ODI home game was in Ranchi, therefore his last T20 will hopefully be in Chennai. “Whether it's next year or five years from now, we don't really know”, he further added.

CSK has won 4 IPL titles under the leadership of MS Dhoni, 2nd highest by any team in the IPL after Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians, which has lifted the trophy 5 times in 15 seasons. Dhoni and Co. will be up against the defending champion Gujarat Titans in the opening clash on March 31.

