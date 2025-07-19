'Heard things said on stump mic': England accused of 'personal attacks' on India captain Shubman Gill before must-win Manchester Test

The 3td Test at Lord's was littered with flare-ups, from a heated exchange between Gill and Zak Crawley over time-wasting to fast bowler Mohammed Siraj being officially reprimanded for an aggressive send-off.

The already simmering tensions between England and India have boiled over into a full-blown controversy ahead of the fourth Test. Former cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has thrown fuel on the fire, accusing the English side of resorting to "personal attacks" on India's new captain, Shubman Gill, setting up a powder-keg atmosphere for the must-win match in Manchester.

Manjrekar, who was on commentary duty during the nail-biting third Test at Lord's, claims the stump microphone picked up a clear campaign against Gill. "We could hear the things being said and there were some personal attacks made," he revealed. He believes the sledging directly impacted the skipper’s performance, noting, "He came out looking very tentative... This could be a new experience for Shubman Gill because these days, with Indian players, there’s mostly a friendly reception."

These accusations don't come in a vacuum. The backdrop was a tinderbox atmosphere at Lord's, where England scraped a 22-run victory to take the series lead. That match was littered with flare-ups, from a heated exchange between Gill and Zak Crawley over time-wasting to fast bowler Mohammed Siraj being officially reprimanded for an aggressive send-off.

Shubman Gill himself, however, is trying to pour cold water on the controversy. The young captain acknowledged the intense on-field environment but suggested it was simply part of the game's competitive nature. "You are giving everything, mentally, physically, everything... I think that's what makes it so exciting," Gill commented post-match, adding, "At the end of the day, there is a lot of admiration within the two teams."

While there has been no official comment from the England camp, the aggressive approach aligns with the "Bazball" philosophy of putting opponents under relentless pressure. The question now is whether this was simply part of their mental game or if a line was crossed, a point subtly countered by England's Ollie Pope, who recently suggested that modern franchise leagues have reduced such on-field hostility.

With India needing a victory at Old Trafford on July 23 to keep the series alive, all eyes will be on Captain Gill—not just for the runs he scores, but for how he leads his team through the fire.

