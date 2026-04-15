Health scare for Vinod Kambli; ex-cricketers create WhatsApp group for financial help, Sachin Tendulkar part of effort

Former India cricketers have reportedly created a WhatsApp group to provide financial support to ailing former batter Vinod Kambli, who is said to be at risk of a brain stroke. Sachin Tendulkar is also believed to be part of the initiative as former teammates rally to help Kambli during this phase.

Former India batter Vinod Kambli is facing a challenging health battle, with recent reports indicating a heightened risk of a brain stroke. The 54-year-old, whose struggles with health and finances have been public for several years, is currently being supported by a tight-knit circle of former teammates and friends, including his lifelong friend Sachin Tendulkar.

While Kambli has reportedly made progress in some areas—such as regaining the ability to walk with a stick—his neurological health remains a major concern. According to his close friend Marcus Couto, a clot in the brain that was not treated early enough has left Kambli in a vulnerable state.

“Vinod has a clot in his brain, which cannot be removed because he did not take precautions early. And the doctor has suggested that he could have a brain stroke,” Couto told Hindustan Times Digital.

While Kambli has successfully given up alcohol, his failing memory has created new risks. Couto noted that Kambli sometimes forgets his restrictions on smoking, occasionally asking passersby for a cigarette. “The damage is now not to his heart, liver or kidney; it's his brain. It causes imbalance,” Couto added in his interview with HT.

The cricket fraternity has not turned a blind eye to the struggles of the man who once shared a world-record partnership with Tendulkar in school cricket. A WhatsApp group consisting of former cricketers and friends has been formed to provide consistent financial aid.

While Tendulkar remains a constant "behind the scenes" presence, providing help as required, other legends have also stepped in. Members of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team, including Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar, have previously offered support for rehabilitation and medical care.

However, the road to recovery has been bumpy. Plans for long-term stays at specialized facilities have occasionally fallen through due to funding gaps or the specific nature of Kambli’s medical needs. Couto explained to HT that Kambli was showing significant improvement while being treated at Breach Candy Hospital, but they were eventually forced to leave due to a shortage of funds. “One friend sponsored his one day's expenses turn by turn... But how can they do it every day?” Couto told HT.

Despite the grim medical outlook, there are glimpses of the old Vinod Kambli. He recently filmed a commercial for an ice cream brand, his first on-screen appearance in decades. Those close to him say the role was specifically tailored to be "simple and real," capturing Kambli at his current stage of life.

At home, Kambli finds solace in his family. Although he struggles to follow television programs, he spends much of his time playing with his two children.

For his supporters, the goal is no longer a complete recovery, but stability. As Couto summarized to HT: “I don't think he is going to recover, but even if he stays stable, we are more than happy. He should not deteriorate.”

Kambli's delicate health has become a topic of discussion among fans and the cricket community. In 2025, a viral video featuring him with Sachin Tendulkar at an event honoring their childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar raised alarms, as many observed his noticeably frail physique and deteriorating health.

The former Mumbai batsman, who was once one of India's most promising young talents in the 1990s, has faced a challenging journey after retirement. He has candidly shared his experiences of suffering two heart attacks in 2013, along with ongoing struggles with alcohol dependency and financial difficulties. Despite these challenges, numerous personalities from Indian cricket, such as Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, have offered their support, while Sachin Tendulkar has discreetly helped him in the past.

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