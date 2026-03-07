FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US warns of its 'biggest bombing' on Tehran; Check Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar flight updates

The 50: Rajat Dalal undergoes tendon tear surgery, shares update from hospital, fans say 'jald ayega sher jangle mai', watch

Dhurandhar 2 Paid Preview Shows: Know when are they scheduled and how to book tickets for early screening

Heading to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup Final but flights too expensive? Indian Railways offers cheaper travel option

Jab Khuli Kitaab movie review: Pankaj Kapur-Dimple Kapadia is heartwarming take on 50-year marriage odyssey

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta addresses women at National Convention, urges them to 'move forward and make their mark'

Delhi: Man beaten to death after his 11-year-old relative threw water balloon at Muslim woman during Holi; Violent protest erupts, four arrested

Abhishek Chauhan cracks UPSC exam in first attempt, his nephew is a rising cricket star, compared with Virat Kohli, plays in IPL, details here

Dhurandhar 2 trailer X reactions: Fans praise Ranveer Singh's raging avatar, brutal action scenes, calls Arjun Rampal 'pure evil', declare 'Rs 2000 crore pakka'

UPSC CSE 2025: Jamia Millia Islamia records major success as 38 students clear exam, 4 in Top 50; See full list

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The 50: Rajat Dalal undergoes tendon tear surgery, shares update from hospital, fans say 'jald ayega sher jangle mai', watch

The 50: Rajat Dalal undergoes tendon tear surgery, shares update from hospital

Heading to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup Final but flights too expensive? Indian Railways offers cheaper travel option

Heading to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup Final but flights too expensive?

Jab Khuli Kitaab movie review: Pankaj Kapur-Dimple Kapadia is heartwarming take on 50-year marriage odyssey

Jab Khuli Kitaab Review: A heartwarming take on 50-year marriage odyssey

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling fam

Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding | See pics

Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine at Allu Arjun’s brother’s big day | See pics

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Heading to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup Final but flights too expensive? Indian Railways offers cheaper travel option

India and New Zealand are set to lock horns for the T20 World Cup title on Sunday, March 8, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 07, 2026, 03:36 PM IST

Heading to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup Final but flights too expensive? Indian Railways offers cheaper travel option
ICC T20I World Cup 2026 Final will be played in Ahmedabad on March 8
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Cricket fans are in for a delight this Sunday, March 8, when New Zealand and the home team of India will face each other for the T20 World Cup Final in Ahmedabad. The match is scheduled to be played at the world's biggest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium, which has a capacity of over 1 lakh spectators. Ever since Team India qualified for the finals of the World Cup, Indian cricket fans, who have tickets for the big show, are looking to book their flights and reach Ahmedabad at the earliest. However, there are still fans who failed to book the travel arrangements on time, and for them, the Indian Railways has stepped in. Yes, you read it right!

 

How and when to book train tickets to Ahmedabad?

 

The Northern division of the Indian Railways has announced a special train from Delhi to Sabarmati for the cricket fans, who can enjoy the grand spectacle on Sunday, since prices of air tickets have surged suddenly. The train is scheduled to depart New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, March 7, at 11:45 pm and arrive at its destination at 2:30 pm. Train number 04062 will consist of 19 coaches, including 3rd AC and 2nd AC, and will pass through stations such as Delhi Cantt, Gurugram, and Jaipur.

 

Not only this, but the Central division of the Indian Railways also announced a special train to and from Mumbai. The special train no 01153 will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Saturday, March 7, at 10:05 pm and arrive at Ahmedabad on March 8 at 6:40 am. The same train will also return to Mumbai on March 9.

Meanwhile, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India reached the finals of the T20 World Cup after defeating England in the semi-finals by 7 runs.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US warns of its 'biggest bombing' on Tehran; Check Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar flight updates
US warns of its 'biggest bombing' on Tehran; Check Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar
The 50: Rajat Dalal undergoes tendon tear surgery, shares update from hospital, fans say 'jald ayega sher jangle mai', watch
The 50: Rajat Dalal undergoes tendon tear surgery, shares update from hospital
Dhurandhar 2 Paid Preview Shows: Know when are they scheduled and how to book tickets for early screening
Dhurandhar 2 Paid Preview Shows: Know when are they scheduled and how to book
Heading to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup Final but flights too expensive? Indian Railways offers cheaper travel option
Heading to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup Final but flights too expensive?
Jab Khuli Kitaab movie review: Pankaj Kapur-Dimple Kapadia is heartwarming take on 50-year marriage odyssey
Jab Khuli Kitaab Review: A heartwarming take on 50-year marriage odyssey
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling fam
Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding | See pics
Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine at Allu Arjun’s brother’s big day | See pics
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine
Step inside Jasprit Bumrah's luxurious Rs 3 crore Ahmedabad house ahead of T20 World Cup finals; From Italian marble flooring to personal gym and more | See pics
Step inside Jasprit Bumrah's luxurious Rs 3 crore Ahmedabad house
From Balidan to Sadak Balak: Top 5 popular songs of Nepal's to-be PM Balen Shah
From Balidan to Sadak Balak: Top 5 popular songs of Nepal's to-be PM Balen Shah
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement