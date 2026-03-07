Heading to Ahmedabad for T20 World Cup Final but flights too expensive? Indian Railways offers cheaper travel option

US warns of its 'biggest bombing' on Tehran; Check Dubai, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar flight updates
CRICKET
India and New Zealand are set to lock horns for the T20 World Cup title on Sunday, March 8, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Cricket fans are in for a delight this Sunday, March 8, when New Zealand and the home team of India will face each other for the T20 World Cup Final in Ahmedabad. The match is scheduled to be played at the world's biggest cricket stadium, the Narendra Modi Stadium, which has a capacity of over 1 lakh spectators. Ever since Team India qualified for the finals of the World Cup, Indian cricket fans, who have tickets for the big show, are looking to book their flights and reach Ahmedabad at the earliest. However, there are still fans who failed to book the travel arrangements on time, and for them, the Indian Railways has stepped in. Yes, you read it right!
The Northern division of the Indian Railways has announced a special train from Delhi to Sabarmati for the cricket fans, who can enjoy the grand spectacle on Sunday, since prices of air tickets have surged suddenly. The train is scheduled to depart New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, March 7, at 11:45 pm and arrive at its destination at 2:30 pm. Train number 04062 will consist of 19 coaches, including 3rd AC and 2nd AC, and will pass through stations such as Delhi Cantt, Gurugram, and Jaipur.
क्रिकेट प्रेमियों के लिए भारतीय रेल की खास सौगात!— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) March 7, 2026
बढ़े फ्लाइट टिकट और टिकटों की अनुपलब्धता को देखते हुए रेलवे द्वारा यात्रियों की सहूलियत के लिए नई दिल्ली से साबरमती के लिए आज दिनांक 7 मार्च 2026, रात 11:45 बजे विशेष ट्रेन का ऐलान।
3rd AC और 2nd AC के कोच वाली इस 19 कोच की… pic.twitter.com/LQuMPByqln
Not only this, but the Central division of the Indian Railways also announced a special train to and from Mumbai. The special train no 01153 will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Saturday, March 7, at 10:05 pm and arrive at Ahmedabad on March 8 at 6:40 am. The same train will also return to Mumbai on March 9.
Central Railway cheers Team India – Let’s Bring the World Cup Home Again!— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 6, 2026
CSMT – Ahmedabad – CSMT Special (Train No. 01153 & 01154 | 2 Services) introduced to facilitate cricket fans travelling for the T20 World Cup Final.
For detailed timings & halts, visit… pic.twitter.com/EkuMjsxiSK
Meanwhile, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India reached the finals of the T20 World Cup after defeating England in the semi-finals by 7 runs.