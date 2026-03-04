FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

'Head is muddled': India legend delivers brutal take on Abhishek Sharma's poor form, issues stern warning

Abhishek Sharma’s lean patch with the bat has come under scrutiny after an India great delivered a blunt verdict on his recent performances. With pressure mounting and competition for places intensifying, the youngster has been warned that he must quickly rediscover form to secure his spot.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 04, 2026, 03:42 PM IST

'Head is muddled': India legend delivers brutal take on Abhishek Sharma's poor form, issues stern warning
Abhishek Sharma's struggles in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 have been extensively documented. After recording three consecutive ducks in the group stage, his contributions against South Africa and West Indies were minimal, with his only notable performance coming against Zimbabwe. In the match against West Indies on Sunday, Abhishek managed just 10 runs off 11 balls and appeared to restrain his usually aggressive style. Renowned Indian spinner Anil Kumble suggested that Abhishek might be experiencing a lack of confidence.

"The head is a bit muddled. There is lack of confidence. You want others to take the pressure off and India have done well. Now that India have won, he (Abhishek) will say, 'I need to start contributing'," said Kumble, speaking on ESPNcricinfo

Abhishek's poor form has coincided with opposing teams employing a clear strategy of targeting him with off-spinners from the outset. Kumble cautioned that England would likely adopt a similar approach by deploying Will Jacks to bowl during the powerplay.

"England will pose a different challenge. They also have Jacks. I don't see Harry Brook holding back Jacks. He has bowled in the powerplay, so he bowls well," Kumble said.

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis noted that Abhishek has avoided significant criticism due to India's victory over West Indies, which secured their place in the semi-finals.

"The nice thing is that they won. When you are winning, the guy that is out of form gets carried by the team. If you lose, there is finger-pointing. A guy needs to take the brunt of the loss. So, if India would have lost tonight, there would have been a lot of finger-pointing at him," du Plessis said.

"So now there is a hopeful outlook - can he do it in the semifinals or can he turn it around?" du Plessis added.

As the tournament approaches its final three games, it is imperative for the dynamic Indian opener to rise to the occasion and quell the critics. Should he fail to meet the challenge and India face elimination, discussions regarding his accountability will become unavoidable. India is set to face England in the second semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, March 5.

Also read| Shoaib Akhtar slams Mohsin Naqvi's 'clueless' management after Pakistan’s disappointing T20 World Cup 2026 exit

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
