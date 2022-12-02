'He will win India World Cup': Brett Lee heaps praise on Suryakumar Yadav

Lee feels that Surya can win the World Cup for India.

India's hunt for an ICC trophy continues with yet another World Cup exit. It has now been nine years since India last won an ICC trophy, the Champions Trophy in 2013. Since then, Virat Kohli has become a global sensation, Jasprit Bumrah has debuted and emerged as the world's best fast bowler, MS Dhoni has retired, Rohit Sharma has taken over as captain, and Rahul Dravid has taken over as coach. Despite the passage of time, India's hunt for a World Cup trophy continues.

The reluctance to deliver under pressure has led in severe criticism for some of the country's greatest personalities now playing. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant have often failed to deliver in crucial matches, which has harmed India. Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee, on the other hand, has selected one player he believes can help India win the World Cup in the near future.

In less than a year, India will host the 2023 ODI World Cup, and according to Lee, the world's No. 1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav, who stunned everyone with his great performance in 2022, is the player who can end the Men in Blue's ICC trophy drought.

"Although India did not win the T20 World Cup, the Sky soared. Of course, I'm referring to Suryakumar Yadav. He has emerged as the next global T20 superstar. What an incredible 12-15 months he's had on the big stage. He's demonstrated it on Australian grassy wickets where the ball skids through. His fearlessness and shot selection are reminiscent of a chess grandmaster. His execution is flawless, and the look on his face while he performed it is priceless," Lee said on his YouTube channel.

"SKY was one of the highlights of the T20 World Cup for me. He continues to bat in the same manner. He will not only score massive runs, but he will also one day win a World Cup for Team India. I really enjoy watching him play. Sky would get no counsel from me. Continue doing what you're doing, don't change, don't complicate things, and believe in yourself," he added.

Surya became only the second player in history to score more than 1,000 runs in a single calendar year in 2022. He scored 1164 runs in 31 T20Is, at an average of 46.56 and a strike rate of 187.43.

In the T20 World Cup, he also dazzled with his remarkable performance, scoring three fifties for Rohit Sharma & Co. in six matches.

Surya accompanied the team to New Zealand after representing India in the T20 World Cup, where he earned his second T20I century. Surya stayed unbeaten on 111 from 51 balls in the encounter at Mount Maunganui. During his time at the crease, he hit 11 fours and seven sixes.

