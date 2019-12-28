'He will say anything for money': Controversial former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad slams Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad has an opinion on any and everything. The controversies favourite child has now lashed out at former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria, saying that he can claim anything for money.

He said that it is surprising people believe a cricketer who was banned for corruption in cricket. Kaneria has been banned for fixing in English county.

“What are they trying to achieve I don’t understand. But if you talk about Kaneria, he will say anything for money and he has no credibility left in cricket,” Miandad told PTI.

“How can you believe someone who is serving a life ban for corruption in cricket? Who let down his country? I was head coach of the Pakistan team in early 2000 and Kaneria was in the team and I don’t remember a single incident where there was ever any issue about his being a Hindu,” he added.

This comment comes after speedster Shoaib Akhtar claimed on country’s national television that Kaneria was mistreated by some Pakistani cricketers because he belonged to the minority Hindu community.

Miandad also stated that Kaneria couldn’t have played for Pakistan if the country had a bias towards its minority Hindu community.

“Pakistan has given him so much recognition and he played for 10-years in Test cricket. Would this have been possible if there was an issue over his religion,”.

Miandad added that even when Kaneria was playing, Pakistan had the option of going for leg-spinners like Imran Tahir (who later played for South Africa), Ali Hussain Rizvi and even Mansoor Amjad but he was selected.

“So how is this possible if he ever faced any bias over his being a Hindu,” Miandad said.

Imran later moved on to South Africa and represented them in Test and international cricket.

“In Pakistan cricket, we have never had any bias over religion,” claimed Miandad.