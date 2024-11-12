Dhoni is all set to play his 18th season of the marquee tournament after being retained by his franchise under the 'uncapped player category.’

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) former captain MS Dhoni has been retained by the franchise for Rs 4 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. Dhoni is all set to play his 18th season of the marquee tournament after being retained by his franchise under the 'uncapped player category.’ The other retentions include Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore), and Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore).

While MS Dhoni has been retained for another season, the length of his career remains uncertain. In a discussion with former batter Ambati Rayudu, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan hinted that the legendary former Indian captain plans to conclude his career at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, which former CSK skipper himself mentioned after winning the IPL 2021 title.

“As far as Mahi bhai is concerned, you know he keeps everything to himself. It comes out at the last moment only. Knowing the passion he has for CSK, and also knowing the following he has, and he also mentioned in one of the interviews that he’ll play his last game in Chennai, we’re hoping that he will continue as far as CSK is concerned," Viswanathan told Rayudu on Provoke TV.

“As long as MS wants to play, the doors are open. Knowing him, his commitment, and his dedication, I’m sure he’ll always make the right decision," he added.

MS Dhoni led CSK to five IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023) before handing over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad for the 2024 season.

