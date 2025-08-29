Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Cricket

CRICKET

'He will only play IPL...': Ex-India star reveals what's next for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma under Gautam Gambhir-Ajit Agarkar era

After retiring from T20Is last year and Tests three months ago, the IPL and ODIs are all they have left. If they can keep playing well, there’s no reason why they can’t be in India's plans for the 2027 World Cup.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 29, 2025, 06:46 PM IST

'He will only play IPL...': Ex-India star reveals what's next for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma under Gautam Gambhir-Ajit Agarkar era
As Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma get ready to return to India's team, everyone is watching the three ODIs in Australia starting October 19. This series is the first time Kohli and Rohit will play together for India since the Champions Trophy final. These three matches could shape the future of Indian cricket. With the 2027 World Cup coming up, the main question is: Will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma be on the team that goes to South Africa?

Right now, nobody knows, maybe not even Ro-Ko. The World Cup is over two years away. Rohit will be 40 and Kohli will be 39 by then. It's rare for two older players to be in the starting lineup, especially in a major event like the World Cup. Some say that their ODI careers might end if they can't maintain their performance. Even though they did well in March, a lot can change between now and then. 

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan thinks the biggest thing for Kohli and Rohit will be getting enough match experience. After retiring from T20Is last year and Tests three months ago, the IPL and ODIs are all they have left. If they can keep playing well, there’s no reason why they can’t be in India's plans for the 2027 World Cup.

"For Kohli and Rohit, the only challenge would be to play regular cricket. Otherwise, they are all outstanding. Talking about these professional cricketers, whose only focus is to play cricket for now, the biggest challenge for them would be playing regularly and staying fit. Virat is going to play IPL only, and then whenever there is First-Class cricket, but just to play and not to prove anything. So, continuing the game time will not be an easy task. T20 has taken over and one-dayers have taken a backseat, so number of matches has gotten changed in both. World Cup 2027 won’t be a challenge if continuity of the game time is handled. Unfortunately, there will be pressure on them," Pathan told RevSportz.

"Whereas Rohit Sharma, I've spoken to him and he's very keen about fitness. Then Virat, I am sure is very keen as well with the way he has been seen practising in England. The keenness is important from the player’s point of view, so this is a great thing about them – that they are in touch and working on their fitness as well."

Kohli and Rohit are off to a fast start in their training. Kohli has been practicing in the indoor nets at Lord's. Rohit returned to India after a vacation and began training with Abhishek Nayar, a former assistant coach for India. Besides Kohli and Rohit, Gautam Gambhir, the head coach, and Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of selectors, will also influence their future. Pathan thinks that Agarkar and Gambhir have a clear plan for the 2027 World Cup that involves Kohli and Rohit. His only concern is communication.

"I really think that should be the case, and I hope that the communication has been very clear. Knowing Gautam (Gambhir) and Ajit (Agarkar), I think they have made it very clear in terms of communication. And as I said, having game time regularly will keep away all sorts of challenges. If you're talking about 2027, that challenge will be there because they're not playing for India currently. After, say, three games against Australia and IPL, if there is a big gap, then the continuity breaks," said Pathan.

Between now and the 2027 World Cup, India is scheduled to play a minimum of 27 ODIs, and that number may grow when the new Future Tours Programme comes out. For India to maintain confidence that they can play one more ICC tournament, it is very important that Kohli and Rohit are present in all of these games.

Also read| Bronco Test introduced to keep Rohit Sharma out of ODI team? Ex-India star makes BIG claim

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
