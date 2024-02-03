Twitter
'He will only play if...': Virat Kohli's return for England Tests contingent on specific conditions

Kohli had previously taken a break from participating in the first two Tests against England, citing personal reasons.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 11:36 PM IST

Edited by

The return of the esteemed batsman, Virat Kohli, to the Indian team for the remaining Test series against England remains uncertain. However, the authorities are contemplating a discussion with the former captain to ascertain his plans as soon as possible. Currently, Kohli is abroad, and it is believed that either the selection committee chairman, Ajit Agarkar, or the top officials of the BCCI will engage in a conversation with him to gain a clearer understanding of his availability for national duty.

Kohli had previously taken a break from participating in the first two Tests against England, citing personal reasons.

"Family comes first as BCCI's press release stated and Virat will only play if he feels that he is in a position to play," a BCCI source in know of things told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The personal reason behind Kohli's decision to opt out of the Tests is the imminent arrival of his second child, as disclosed by his close friend and former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate, AB de Villiers, on his YouTube channel.

De Villiers expressed his belief that Kohli has made a commendable choice by taking a well-deserved break.

"Yes, his second child is on the way. It's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for.

I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision," said De Villiers.

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, who have been facing difficulties in scoring significant runs, will need to elevate their performance in the second innings of the ongoing Test against England in Visakhapatnam. This is because KL Rahul might recover in time for the third Test, scheduled to commence on February 15 in Rajkot.

Neither Iyer nor Gill have managed to score a single fifty in their last nine Test innings, and their time is running out. The talented Sarfaraz Khan, who is in excellent form, is waiting in the dug-out, ready to take their place. Additionally, Rahul's quadricep problem is improving with each passing day, adding further pressure on Iyer and Gill.

On the other hand, experienced pacer Mohammed Shami and versatile all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were unable to participate in the Test series against England. Shami was not considered for the series, while Jadeja suffered a hamstring strain during the first Test in Hyderabad, forcing him to be ruled out of the ongoing second Test.

The squad for the remaining three Tests against England will be announced next week, following the conclusion of the second Test.

READ| 'Don't over-hype....': Gautam Gambhir's stern warning after Yashasvi Jaiswal's stellar knock vs ENG in 2nd Test

