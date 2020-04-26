'He will give it all to save me': KL Rahul picks this Indian batsman if he had to bat for life

From being an opening batsman to batting at No. 5 or 6 to even wicketkeeping - KL Rahul was tried and tested at new positions and the batsman made sure to make every situation count.

Being in tremendous form for the past couple of months, the Karnataka cricketer was part of a chat with television presenter and commentator Suhail Chandhok.

In the fifth episode of ‘The Mind Behind’, KL Rahul spoke about his friendship with skipper Virat Kohli.

When questioned which batsman he would pick if he had to select someone to bat for his life, the stylish batsman named Kohli.

"I’ll go with Virat (Kohli) because I know, everybody knows he is a great player,” he said.

“We share a great friendship and he will give it all to save my life,” the 27-year-old added.

Meanwhile, veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, in a recent Instagram Live chat with Yuvraj Singh praised KL Rahul and said he is the third match-winner for the team apart from Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“Apart from you (Rohit) and Virat, KL Rahul is a real match-winner. He can play at No. 5, No. 6, and can open as well,” said the Turbanator.