'He will end up as Pakistan's all-time great': Nasser Hussain on Babar Azam

Following heavy criticism post Pakistan's Test series sweep at home, former England captain Nasser Hussain emphasized Babar Azam's value to the country. Hussain believes the right-handed batsman will go on to become one of Pakistan's best.

Babar became the first Pakistan captain to lead his team to a Test series whitewash at home, prompting several former cricketers to advocate for his removal. Pakistan's eight-wicket loss to England in Karachi was their fourth consecutive loss at home, dating back to Australia's victory in Lahore in March of this year.

Speaking to Cricwick, the renowned commentator claimed that Babar is in the same category as Steve Smith, Joe Root, Virat Kohli, and Kane Williamson since he believes in playing real cricket strokes to score runs.

"I think he'll end up as Pakistan's all-time great. Not just the runs he gets, but the way he gets his runs. In an era where some of batting, not all of batting, is about hitting the ball hard, hitting the ball a long way, I look at Root and Azam as multi-format players," he said.

"I look at Kohli, Smith, Labuschagne, I still look at people who could stroke a cricket. When they play a shot you sit there and go WOW, whether it be a Babar coverdrive, or Root slog sweep, even a Labuschagne forward defence. Call me boring but I'm an old school of stroking a cricket ball,” Hussain added.

The 28-year-old is one of the most productive batters of his generation, constantly scoring runs across all formats. He is also ranked in the top ten across all forms and is the number one ODI batter.

For the forthcoming two-Test series against New Zealand, the PCB has decided to keep the star batter as captain.

