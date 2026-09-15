FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 39: Neem Karoli Baba film leaves Mirzapur The Movie behind, earns Rs 222 crore in India

Hanuman Ansh box office day 39: Neem Karoli Baba film earns Rs 222 crore

BRICS 2026: The key geopolitical and economic messaging beyond the symbolism

BRICS: Key geopolitical and economic messaging beyond symbolism

Samantha Ruth Prabhu baby shower: Mom-to-be glows in butter-yellow Kanjivaram saree and gold jewels; see pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu baby shower: Mom-to-be glows in Kanjivaram saree

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants

Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants

From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

‘He will die in jail’: 7 Australian cricket legends seek help for Imran Khan

Former Pakistan World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan's health in Adiala Jail has sparked a fresh concern, with seven former Australian cricket legends writing to their Foreign Minister Penny Wong, seeking humanitarian intervention.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 15, 2026, 02:24 PM IST

‘He will die in jail’: 7 Australian cricket legends seek help for Imran Khan
Imran Khan is in jail for the last three years. (AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been in jail for three years now, and his health has been a major concern for his colleagues. Seven such former Australian cricketers have now written to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to raise humanitarian concerns over the detention of Khan.

 

The Australian cricketers who have signed the letter include Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Kim Hughes, Allan Border, Mark Taylor, and Steve Waugh. In a statement, the group of seven former Aussie cricketers clarified that they take "no position on the legal or political case against Mr Khan', describing it as a matter for Pakistan to resolve alone.

 

This is not the first time former cricketers have raised concerns over Khan's health in jail. On August 23, 22 former cricket captains from different countries wrote to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, urging for improved medical treatment for Imran Khan. These captains include Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar.

 

What does the letter say?

 

The letter written by seven cricketers read, ''Greg Chappell last saw Imran Khan in Islamabad in 2022, when Khan was Prime Minister - hale, hearty, and fit, by his account. It is hard to reconcile that image with the reports now coming out of his detention, and that is why we write to you today, not as diplomats or political actors, but as former Australian captains who felt we should speak up.''

 

''Mr Khan led Pakistan to its only World Cup title. He also led his country as Prime Minister. Australians hold him in great regard - as a cricketer whose skill and leadership left a lasting mark on the game we share, and as someone who has helped improve the lives of Pakistanis by building cancer hospitals,'' it added.

 

Meanwhile, the 73-year-old former World Cup-winning Pakistani captain and former PM has been in Adiala Jail since 2023. His health has reportedly deteriorated in jail, with eye problem and concerns over access to proper medical care inside prison.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Swatantra Bhardwaj Gets Temporary Relief: Court grants interim bail to right-wing 'influencer' in Jantar Mantar assault case
Swatantra Bhardwaj Gets Temporary Relief: Court grants interim bail
Hanuman Ansh box office collection day 39: Neem Karoli Baba film leaves Mirzapur The Movie behind, earns Rs 222 crore in India
Hanuman Ansh box office day 39: Neem Karoli Baba film earns Rs 222 crore
BRICS 2026: The key geopolitical and economic messaging beyond the symbolism
BRICS: Key geopolitical and economic messaging beyond symbolism
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces 10,000-bed hostels for students after Satya Niketan building collapse
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces 10,000-bed hostels for students
What did BCCI propose before India’s Asia Cup trophy snub? Devajit Saikia reveals
What did BCCI propose before India’s Asia Cup trophy snub? Devajit Saikia reveal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s AI photo trend
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Indian cricket stars turn back time in viral 80s
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary Kom, Mahhi Vij to Isha Rekhi, Qazi Touqeer, Rhiti Tiwari, Gullu; final confirmed list of contestants
Bigg Boss 20: From Mary, Mahhi to Isha, Qazi, Rhiti; final list of contestants
From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami
From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus from South that became household names
Teacher's Day 2026: From Thalapathy Vijay to Jyothika, 5 popular on-screen gurus
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement