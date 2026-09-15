‘He will die in jail’: 7 Australian cricket legends seek help for Imran Khan

Former Pakistan World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan's health in Adiala Jail has sparked a fresh concern, with seven former Australian cricket legends writing to their Foreign Minister Penny Wong, seeking humanitarian intervention.

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been in jail for three years now, and his health has been a major concern for his colleagues. Seven such former Australian cricketers have now written to Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to raise humanitarian concerns over the detention of Khan.

The Australian cricketers who have signed the letter include Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Kim Hughes, Allan Border, Mark Taylor, and Steve Waugh. In a statement, the group of seven former Aussie cricketers clarified that they take "no position on the legal or political case against Mr Khan', describing it as a matter for Pakistan to resolve alone.

This is not the first time former cricketers have raised concerns over Khan's health in jail. On August 23, 22 former cricket captains from different countries wrote to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, urging for improved medical treatment for Imran Khan. These captains include Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar.

What does the letter say?

The letter written by seven cricketers read, ''Greg Chappell last saw Imran Khan in Islamabad in 2022, when Khan was Prime Minister - hale, hearty, and fit, by his account. It is hard to reconcile that image with the reports now coming out of his detention, and that is why we write to you today, not as diplomats or political actors, but as former Australian captains who felt we should speak up.''

''Mr Khan led Pakistan to its only World Cup title. He also led his country as Prime Minister. Australians hold him in great regard - as a cricketer whose skill and leadership left a lasting mark on the game we share, and as someone who has helped improve the lives of Pakistanis by building cancer hospitals,'' it added.

Meanwhile, the 73-year-old former World Cup-winning Pakistani captain and former PM has been in Adiala Jail since 2023. His health has reportedly deteriorated in jail, with eye problem and concerns over access to proper medical care inside prison.