'He will continue to...': KKR break silence on when Cameron Green will start bowling in IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders have finally addressed the speculation around Cameron Green’s bowling return in IPL 2026. The franchise shared an update on when the Australian all-rounder could start bowling again after injury concerns, hinting that the comeback could happen sooner than expected.

Since the start of the IPL 2026 season, one question keeps popping up: when will Cameron Green finally bowl for the Kolkata Knight Riders? KKR spent a massive INR 25.20 crore on the Australian all-rounder at the mini auction, but he still hasn’t bowled. That’s sparked plenty of back-and-forth between the franchise and Cricket Australia.

On Sunday, just before their game against Punjab Kings, KKR’s bowling coach Tim Southee said Green’s working hard in the nets and should start bowling soon. But after that loss against Mumbai Indians, captain Ajinkya Rahane pointed a finger at Cricket Australia, saying they should answer for why Green isn’t in action with the ball. The next day, Cricket Australia responded, saying Green is nursing a back injury, and that KKR knew about this before signing him.

Green stayed out of the attack in their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad too. Still, he’s been pushing himself at training, fueling a lot of speculation about what’s next for him in this tournament.

“Cameron's been bowling well, tracking obviously his rehab and giving himself back to being able to bowl in games. He'll continue to do that. We're in regular contact with Cricket Australia, and I'm sure we'll see Cameron bowling soon,” Southee told reporters at the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

“All of a sudden, you can't bowl in the game. That's why he has been bowling in the nets; he has been working on getting his match-fitness ready, and that takes time. There is constant touch between us and Cricket Australia. I'm sure it's not far before he starts bowling,” he added.

Since Green hasn’t bowled yet, some experts have suggested that KKR should consider benching him and giving someone like Rovman Powell or Rachin Ravindra a shot instead. Even Sunil Gavaskar weighed in, saying Green should only play once he’s bowling again.

“You look at all the squads, there are so many good players that you can choose from. There are discussions around what side you think is best to match up against the opposition and the venue, the ground that you're playing at. So you look at all the overseas players, also the new talent system on the sideline, there's so much talent in each of the squads that it's hard to get the perfect equilibrium,” Southee said.

“But it's the side we thought was best for those first two games, and as I said, we'll plan for what we think we're going to come up against tomorrow and pick the best team that we think is going to give us the best chance,” he added.

KKR face Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens on Monday, April 6. All eyes will be on Green—and whether he finally gets the ball in hand.

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