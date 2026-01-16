'He will be rusty...': R Ashwin tears into Gautam Gambhir-led management over Arshdeep Singh exclusion

Ravi Ashwin has openly criticised the Gautam Gambhir-led team management over the continued exclusion of pacer Arshdeep Singh. The senior spinner questioned selection logic and called for fair opportunities, sparking debate among fans and experts over India’s team balance.

The intense competition for places on the Indian cricket team is undeniable. Yet, when deserving players are sidelined unnecessarily, it frustrates both fans and commentators alike. After seeing bowler Arshdeep Singh relegated to the bench during the first and second ODIs against New Zealand, Indian veteran and analyst Ravichandran Ashwin took to social media to express his outrage. Ashwin argues that Arshdeep should be a crucial part of the fast bowling lineup, despite speculation that he might feature in the final match of the series.

When questioned about the decision to bench Arshdeep, the Indian team management clarified that players like Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana required match practice. However, Ashwin contests this strategy, asserting that Arshdeep risks becoming 'rusty' if he remains inactive for too long.

"The contest is between the bowlers. For South Africa, you need a hit-the-deck bowler. Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana both need match experience, so I can understand the thinking. But no one is thinking about Arshdeep Singh, who will stand in his shoes and think? This is not about how much he has played and how much he hasn't played," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"What must he be thinking right now? He has done so much, yet he is still fighting for his spot. Whenever he plays next, he will be rusty. No matter what you say, this is a game of confidence. Why does this happen to the bowlers at all times? It never happens with the batters," he added.

Some speculate that Arshdeep was left out of the first two matches against New Zealand because he is set to play in the T20 World Cup, which kicks off on February 7. Nevertheless, since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach, Arshdeep has not been a regular starter for India in the T20 format.

"I have been in this position, so I know how it is. This is why I am fighting for Arshdeep Singh. Whenever you have given him the ball, he has performed for you. Allow him to walk into the playing XI with his head held high. He deserves this boss," said Ashwin.

"Now people are saying he will play the third ODI. What is the point? He didn't play the first two ODIs, and why did that happen? What will that do to his confidence?" he added.

