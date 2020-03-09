'He will be back only if...': BCCI source reveals what MS Dhoni needs to do to get back into India's T20 World Cup squad

Former Team India skipper MS Dhoni is set to make his much-awaited comeback to cricket during the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ever since the announcement of central contracts for Team India by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been made, the one thing everyone noticed was the exclusion of Dhoni.

With questions over the wicketkeeper-batsman's retirement doing the rounds, the decision to exclude him just gave rise to more speculations.

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August last year, MSD made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

A BCCI source has now confirmed that MS will be back in contention for India's T20 World Cup squad if his performances are above per in the IPL this year.

"It was a pretty straightforward selection meeting and since Dhoni was obviously not in the reckoning this time (for South Africa series), there was no formal talk about his future," a BCCI source was quoted as saying by PTI.

"He will be back in the reckoning only if he has a good IPL. And why only him, there are so many senior and young players who will play in the IPL. If they do well, they are ought to be considered too. So, you could see some surprise inclusions," he added.

Ahead of the cash-rich tournament, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman arrived in Chennai earlier last week and as expected, the former Team India skipper received a grand welcome from a huge crowd.

"But the performance in the IPL could be the clincher," the source further claimed.

Under the capable leadership Dhoni, the Super Kings have won three IPL titles (2010,2011, 2018) and will be looking to equal Mumbai's record of four this season.

The opening match will be played between most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.