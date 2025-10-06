'He will be 41 by 2027...': Robin Uthappa gives his take on Shubman Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as ODI captain

Ahead of the Australia tour later this month, the BCCI announced Team India's squad for the upcoming 3-match ODI series and 5-match T20 series, starting October 19.

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has come forward and backed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s decision to appoint Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma. BCCI recently announced squads for the T20I and ODI series for the upcoming Australia tour, starting October 19. Talking about the same, Robin said that Rohit's age should be considered for the 2027 ODI World Cup as the 38-year-old will be 41 by then.

Uthappa backs BCCI's decision of replacing Rohit with Shubman for ODI captaincy

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Robin said, ''He's gonna be, in all honesty, 41 when that World Cup comes around. Right? So, you gotta keep that in consideration as well. And for all intents and purposes, I think it's done with taking the decision when the stakes are low rather than the stakes are high, you don't want another situation like what happened in Australia.''

Prasing the 'Hitman' and hoping that he stays fit to avoid an uncomfortable situation, he added, ''To happen to Rohit Sharma, he's too good a player for something to happen to him like that again. So, maybe to avoid all those stuffs. Maybe, I don't know. You don't want an uncomfortable situation like that, and if h keeps himself fit, then no questions there. You know Rohit and Virat will be a part of that side.''

Uthappa also said that he believes Rohit's performance won't dip drastically. ''I dont' see form kind of dipping than sense, but it's just about reflexes and does that work, and how those things work because right now, they are not playing a lot of cricket as well. The only cricket they'll find themselves playing is perhaps the IPL and One Day cricket, and perhaps maybe some domestic One Day matches, if they do come by,'' Uthappa further said.

For those unversed, Rohit Sharma has been one of the most successful ODI captains in Indian cricket. Under his captaincy, India has played 56 matches and won 42 with a winning percentage of 76.