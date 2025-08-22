'He was very clear about...': Ex-India coach Rahul Dravid reflects on close bond and leadership journey with Rohit Sharma

Rahul Dravid was the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team from November 2021 until June 2024, and throughout most of that time, Rohit Sharma acted as the captain for the Indian team across all three formats of the game.

Former Team India coach Rahul Dravid has shared his thoughts on Rohit Sharma's leadership, stating that he genuinely cared for the team and its players. Dravid also commended Rohit's clear vision for how he intended to lead the team and the key aspects he prioritized for effective captaincy.

Dravid and Rohit collaborated with India from 2021 until the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024. Their partnership yielded remarkable achievements, particularly in white-ball cricket, leading India to the finals of the 2023 World Cup and securing the championship in the T20 World Cup 2024, thus ending a 13-year wait for the national team to claim an ICC title.

In a conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel, Dravid remarked: "It was really good. Firstly, the thing with Rohit that I always felt was that he deeply cared about the team, and he was very clear about it. Right from the first day, he was very clear about how he wanted to run the team and what was important to him. And that’s really important in any relationship between a captain and a coach, especially the way I coach. I always like to believe that it should be the captain’s team. I’ve been a player, and I’ve been a captain as well, but a captain has to lead in terms of the direction he wants to go in, and you have to support him and help him in that."

According to Dravid, Rohit's clear thinking and strategic plans simplified his role as head coach.

“Of course, you sometimes need to help a captain in terms of getting that clarity and understanding what is required. But with Rohit, I thought he was very clear about what he wanted from the team—how he wanted the environment to be, how he wanted the atmosphere to be, and how he wanted things to run."

“He had so much experience over the years, and that really helped. He was very clear on those things."

After stepping back from Test and T20I cricket, Rohit continues to captain the ODI team and aspires to conclude his career by guiding the Men in Blue to victory in the 2027 World Cup. The stylish right-handed batsman has accumulated 11,168 ODI runs over 273 matches, boasting an average of 48.76 and 32 centuries.

His upcoming match for India is expected to take place during the tour of Australia in October.

