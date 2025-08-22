Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Why investing in Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in 2025 is a much better bet than holding Solana (SOL) or Cardano (ADA)?

Crypto's central bank? How Binance is becoming the core infrastructure of global digital finance

'He was very clear about...': Ex-India coach Rahul Dravid reflects on close bond and leadership journey with Rohit Sharma

This film, made for Rs 30 lakh, ran in theatres for over a year, was made with old songs, still became a superhit, movie was..., lead actors were..

Ahead of Bihar elections, PM Modi flags of two new Amrit Bharat trains from Gaya-Delhi, check stoppages, timings, ticket prices

OpenAI begins hiring in India, know about its local office, IndiaAI Mission and...

7 must-watch war movies before Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan

China's BIG statement against US' steep tariffs on India, says, '...the bully...'

Will Dream11 continue as Team India’s sponsor? BCCI secretary reacts after Online Gaming Bill gets passed

When is Malayalam Vinayaka Chaturthi 2025? Check date, shubh muhurat, rituals and significance

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Why investing in Little Pepe (LILPEPE) in 2025 is a much better bet than holding Solana (SOL) or Cardano (ADA)?

LILPEPE's explosive Presale outpaces Solana, Cardano in 2025

Crypto's central bank? How Binance is becoming the core infrastructure of global digital finance

How Binance is becoming the core infrastructure of global digital finance?

'He was very clear about...': Ex-India coach Rahul Dravid reflects on close bond and leadership journey with Rohit Sharma

Rahul Dravid reflects on close bond, leadership journey with Rohit Sharma

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'He was very clear about...': Ex-India coach Rahul Dravid reflects on close bond and leadership journey with Rohit Sharma

Rahul Dravid was the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team from November 2021 until June 2024, and throughout most of that time, Rohit Sharma acted as the captain for the Indian team across all three formats of the game.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 05:11 PM IST

'He was very clear about...': Ex-India coach Rahul Dravid reflects on close bond and leadership journey with Rohit Sharma
File Photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

Former Team India coach Rahul Dravid has shared his thoughts on Rohit Sharma's leadership, stating that he genuinely cared for the team and its players. Dravid also commended Rohit's clear vision for how he intended to lead the team and the key aspects he prioritized for effective captaincy.

Dravid and Rohit collaborated with India from 2021 until the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024. Their partnership yielded remarkable achievements, particularly in white-ball cricket, leading India to the finals of the 2023 World Cup and securing the championship in the T20 World Cup 2024, thus ending a 13-year wait for the national team to claim an ICC title.

In a conversation with Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube channel, Dravid remarked: "It was really good. Firstly, the thing with Rohit that I always felt was that he deeply cared about the team, and he was very clear about it. Right from the first day, he was very clear about how he wanted to run the team and what was important to him. And that’s really important in any relationship between a captain and a coach, especially the way I coach. I always like to believe that it should be the captain’s team. I’ve been a player, and I’ve been a captain as well, but a captain has to lead in terms of the direction he wants to go in, and you have to support him and help him in that."

According to Dravid, Rohit's clear thinking and strategic plans simplified his role as head coach.

“Of course, you sometimes need to help a captain in terms of getting that clarity and understanding what is required. But with Rohit, I thought he was very clear about what he wanted from the team—how he wanted the environment to be, how he wanted the atmosphere to be, and how he wanted things to run."

“He had so much experience over the years, and that really helped. He was very clear on those things."

After stepping back from Test and T20I cricket, Rohit continues to captain the ODI team and aspires to conclude his career by guiding the Men in Blue to victory in the 2027 World Cup. The stylish right-handed batsman has accumulated 11,168 ODI runs over 273 matches, boasting an average of 48.76 and 32 centuries.

His upcoming match for India is expected to take place during the tour of Australia in October.

Also read| Will Dream11 continue as Team India’s sponsor? BCCI secretary reacts after Online Gaming Bill gets passed

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BCCI to replace two selectors from Ajit Agarkar-led panel after Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement
BCCI to replace two selectors from Ajit Agarkar-led panel
Coolie box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth film slows down but inches closer to Rs 250 crore in India, earns Rs...
Coolie box office day 7: Rajinikanth film inches closer to Rs 250 crore in India
After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness standards in Indian cricket - Here's how it works
After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness
Public Holiday: 44 days of annual leave; government offices and banks will be closed - THIS state issues holiday calendar 2026
Public Holiday: 44 days of annual leave- THIS state issues holiday calendar 2026
Days after slap incident, man held for raising slogans during Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's event
Man held for raising slogans during Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's event
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE