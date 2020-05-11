'He was sledging and abusing our batters': Bangladesh’s Rubel Hossain recounts rivalry with Virat Kohli since U19 days

Be it celebrating when the bowler takes a wicket or just excitement of winning a match, Indian skipper Virat Kohli is known to be vocal and over the top.

While it may have calmed down over the years, there are memories of him sledging the oppositions to just prove them.

Talking about the same is the Indian captain's rival since their U19 days - Rubel Hossain.

Rubel Hossain and Virat Kohli’s rivalry goes back to their U-19 days and has continued even in World Cups. Kohli even had a heated discussion with Rubel during the opening match of the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Rubel, during a Facebook Live session with teammates Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed acknowledged the rivalry. He said that it all started in the U-19 tri-nation series in South Africa in 2008.

“I have played against Virat Kohli since our U-19 days. So I have had things going on with him from our U-19 days. During the U-19 days, he used to sledge a lot. Now it may not be that much,” Rubel said as quoted by BDCririctime.

Rubel also revealed that Kohli had abused hos team's batsmen during a match in that tri-nation series. “I had an altercation with him and the umpire had to intervene,” he added.

The duo played against each other in the 2008 U-19 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur in which Kohli led India to victory.

The two met during the 2019 World Cup as well and India had beaten Bangladesh by 28 runs. Rubel had taken the catch to dismiss Kohli for 26 off Mustafizur Rahman.