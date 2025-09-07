Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'He was sending me scores': Sunil Chhetri reveals Virat Kohli's fitness obsession, compares him to Cristiano Ronaldo

Chhetri, who has often spoken about his own fitness journey, noted that both Kohli and Ronaldo have achieved immense success, yet they remain unsatisfied and continue to work hard to maintain their place at the top of their respective sports.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 04:20 PM IST

'He was sending me scores': Sunil Chhetri reveals Virat Kohli's fitness obsession, compares him to Cristiano Ronaldo
Sunil Chhetri, the iconic footballer from India, shared insights about his long-time friend Virat Kohli, mentioning that the senior cricketer recently forwarded him the results of one of his fitness tests. Chhetri described their conversation as captivating and expressed how wonderful it is to know individuals who are so dedicated to their fitness. He conveyed his joy and enthusiasm at being associated with athletes like Kohli, praising the cricketer’s remarkable ability to perform at the top level even at 36 years old and maintain his position in the team as "incredible."

Previously, a report from Dainik Jagran indicated that Kohli had completed his fitness test in London, while several of his teammates had taken the assessment at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

"A few days back, he (Kohli) was sending me his scores of one of the tests he was doing. It is so addictive, and it is so good to know these kinds of people. On your bad days when you feel a bit lethargic, you see them and think, 'let’s go,' Chhetri said while speaking on The Desi PL Podcast.

"When you are at the top, everyone wants to be a Virat Kohli or Ronaldo, and for these two to keep their place is unbelievable," Chhetri added.

Kohli's commitment to fitness has been a significant topic in Indian sports for quite some time. Importantly, Chhetri and Kohli share a strong friendship. The two were seen together previously when Virat participated in the IPL 2025 with RCB in Bengaluru. Chhetri also mentioned a shared trait between Kohli and Ronaldo, noting that both athletes appear to have the capacity to move past their highs and lows.

"I don’t know personally (Cristiano) Ronaldo. I have watched him, studied him. I know Virat (Kohli). The one common thing about these two is that they are just not happy with what they have already achieved," Chhetri said.

"I tried in my whatever way to inculcate the same thing because once when you start getting into that circle where you start thinking about what you have done, good or bad, then you are not on the same track that you want to be," Chhetri added.

Kohli declared his retirement from Test cricket earlier this year, while he said goodbye to T20Is last year after clinching the World Cup. It's fair to assert that Kohli remains one of the top batters in ODIs, showcasing his talent during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where Rohit Sharma's India triumphed over New Zealand in the final.

The right-handed batsman has not participated in competitive cricket since the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Nevertheless, he has started training in London and has been consistently engaging in net sessions.

Also read| Asia Cup 2025: India, Pakistan train side-by-side as continental tournament fever peaks in Dubai

