'He was just standing...': Sunil Gavaskar blasts Sanju Samson after poor dismissal in 4th T20I vs New Zealand

Sunil Gavaskar criticised Sanju Samson’s dismissal during the 4th T20I against New Zealand, pointing out flaws in his footwork and shot selection. The former India captain’s sharp verdict has reignited debate over Samson’s consistency and place in the Indian T20 setup.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson once again failed to make an impact, getting dismissed for 24 runs during the fourth T20I match against New Zealand on Wednesday. Although he started well, he was taken out by Mitchell Santner after scoring 24 off 15 balls. In his last four matches, he has only managed to accumulate 40 runs, and with Ishan Kishan performing admirably at No. 3, Samson's position in the T20 World Cup squad is now in jeopardy. Legendary Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar expressed his frustration over the dismissal, highlighting that a significant deficiency in footwork caused the batter to lose his wicket to Santner.

"My first impression is that there was no footwork at all. I'm not very sure whether there was any turn; the first impression was he was just standing there, making room and playing through the off side," Gavaskar said on commentary.

"Like I said, there was hardly any movement of the feet. Going outside leg-stump, once again exposing all three stumps-and when you miss, the bowler's going to hit. That's what happened to Sanju Samson for the second time around," he added.

New Zealand kept their chances alive in the five-match T20I series with a decisive 50-run victory over India at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The Black Caps amassed 215 runs, and despite Shivam Dube going on a rampage towards the end—hitting 65 off just 23 balls—India simply couldn’t keep pace. This effectively dashed India’s hopes for a clean sweep. The series now stands at 3-1, with one match remaining.

After Suryakumar Yadav opted to bat first, Tim Seifert and Devon Conway came out swinging. They attacked the Indian bowlers right from the get-go. Seifert smashed 62 off 36, while Conway struck 44 off just 23. Together, they raced to a 100-run partnership in just over eight overs. India managed to regain some control with Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh each taking a couple of wickets. However, Daryl Mitchell wrapped things up with a quick 39 not out from 18 balls, leaving New Zealand with a total of 215 on the board.

India’s chase began on a sour note. Abhishek Sharma was dismissed on the very first ball by Matt Henry. Suryakumar, Hardik Pandya, and Sanju Samson also failed to stick around. By the 11th over, India found themselves struggling at 82 for 5, and frankly, the match appeared to be over.

That's when Shivam Dube made his entrance. He didn't merely swing; he unleashed a full-scale attack, reaching his fifty in just 15 balls. This is one of the quickest ever recorded for India in T20 internationals. Dube sent seven balls flying over the boundary, most of them off Ish Sodhi, and for a brief moment, the crowd in Vizag truly began to believe. But then came the heartbreak. In the 15th over, Dube was run out in the most unfortunate manner—a straight drive from Harshit Rana deflected off Matt Henry's hand and struck the stumps at the non-striker's end. Dube was short of his ground, departing for 65, and with him went India's last genuine opportunity.

