'He was hitting sixes to the roof': Sourav Ganguly reveals how he noticed MS Dhoni early

Sourav Ganguly recalled the early days of MS Dhoni and revealed how he spotted the future India captain long before the world recognised his talent. Ganguly remembered Dhoni’s fearless approach and towering sixes saying the wicketkeeper-batter immediately stood out with his remarkable power-hitting.

Sourav Ganguly, India’s former captain, pulled back the curtains on how MS Dhoni made his way into the national side. Dhoni debuted for India in 2004 under Ganguly, but that first match didn’t go his way—he got run out for zero. Still, long before he wore the blue jersey, Dhoni had already convinced the captain and selectors he was something special. They saw something. And when his time finally came, he had support.

A few months later, Ganguly made a move that changed everything for Dhoni—he decided to bump him up to No.3 against Pakistan in Visakhapatnam. Dhoni answered with a thunderous 148 runs off just 123 deliveries. That moment wasn’t luck; it was all about opportunity.

On Raj Shamani’s podcast, Ganguly talked about the lead-up. He kept an eye on Dhoni even before he picked him. “We watched the entire matches. When Dhoni played, I even went to Jamshedpur to see him. He didn’t even know I was there,” Ganguly recalled.

The first mention of Dhoni came from Saba Karim, a former selector and wicketkeeper himself. “Saba told me, ‘This guy hits a lot of sixes,’” Ganguly said. So, they brought him straight into India A. His first match for them, at Wankhede and in Ganguly’s team, Dhoni smashed a hundred and sent sixes up onto the roof.

Once Ganguly saw him bat that day, all doubts melted away. He insisted that when someone’s good, you don’t wait—“Whoever is good has to be fast-tracked. You can’t just leave him behind and cook him slowly. If you do that, talent fizzles out,” Ganguly said. He’s got a point—play with better players, your standard rises. Play below your level, your game drops.

But here’s the twist: Ganguly admitted he held off on Dhoni’s selection for a few days. Before giving the final nod, he wanted to see for himself—so he watched him secretly, just to be sure.

When the chance came against Pakistan, Ganguly didn’t tuck Dhoni away in the lower order. He threw him in at No.3, right in the fire. Dhoni blasted 15 fours and 4 sixes, smashing any doubts people still had.

Today, everyone remembers Dhoni as India’s World Cup-winning captain and one of white-ball cricket’s icons. But his story didn’t begin with trophies. It started with selectors watching matches from the stands, Saba Karim’s tip, a trip to Jamshedpur—and a captain ready to back raw talent before the whole world saw what was coming.

And come on—who doesn't remember that line from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story? “Dhoni ko try karte hain.” That was the spark. The rest is history.

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